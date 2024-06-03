5 things Pokemon fans need to know about Necrozma

With Necrozma making its way to Pokemon GO's live servers, it is back on the radar of Pokemon fans. Being one of the unique Legendary Pokemon from the Alola region, there are many details that separate this creature from other monsters in the franchise. It has been almost eight years since Necrozma debuted, so many newer fans may not know much about it given its sad delegation to post-game encounters in recent Pokemon games.

Thanks to Pokemon GO, Necrozma is finally receiving some well-earned attention. Here are five things about Necrozma every fan should know.

5 facts about Necrozma Pokemon fans should know

1) Necrozma is a Legendary and an Ultra Beast

Necrozma has status as both an Ultra Beast and a Legendary (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While many fans know Necrozma as a Legendary Pokemon, it is actually both a Legendary and an Ultra Beast. Since Necrozma comes from another dimension, it qualifies as an Ultra Beast. Necrozma also classifies as a Legendary since it has that status in its home world as well.

In the Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon games, it was shown that Necrozma comes from the same dimension as Poipole since both monsters populate Megalopolis, a massive city in an alternate dimension that is also home to the Ultra Recon Squad.

2) Necrozma can open wormholes

Lunala and Solgaleo were originally the only ones who could open Ultra Wormholes until Necrozma appeared (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While most fans are aware that Lunala and Solgaleo can freely open Ultra Wormholes safely since they live in Ultra Space, some fans may not know that Necrozma is partially capable of the same power. In the Ultra games, Necrozma was shown to be able to open Ultra Wormholes on its own.

Unlike Lunala and Solgaleo, Necrozma uses this power for malicious purposes as it has an unstoppable drive to absorb all of the light from every world it invades. However, some instances of it appearing seem to indicate that it does not have full control over this power since it doesn't seem to be capable of returning home whenever it wishes like the other Alolan Legendaries.

3) Necrozma loves snacks

Necrozma is a fond enjoyer of certain snacks according to Snacksworth (Image via Game Freak)

The final expansion to Scarlet and Violet brought a vast wave of returning Legendaries to its roster. One of these creatures players can catch is Necrozma. However, one cannot attract it simply by walking to a certain location. It must be baited out using its favorite snack, the Necrozma Treat.

After completing the Indigo Disk's main story, players can meet a character named Snacksworth who tells players a story about various Legendary Pokemon before giving them a snack to attract it. This character also encountered Necrozma in his past and even managed to scare it away by yelling.

4) Necrozma plunged Megalopolis into darkness

Megalopolis is home to the Ultra Recon Squad, as well as having no natural light thanks to Necrozma (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players can visit Megalopolis in the Ultra games and it is here they learn that Necrozma stole all of that dimension's light long ago. The giant tower that stands in the center of the city both gives some artificial light to the city and serves as a prison for Necrozma.

It is here that players can challenge Necrozma to a final battle. However, given the many instances of Necrozma throughout the franchise, it would be safe to assume that this prison is either incredibly faulty or there are multiple Necrozmas. Considering players can witness a Cosmog literally being born in the original Sun and Moon games, it would be safe to assume that multiple Necrozmas exist in the franchise's lore.

5) Necrozma has a final form

Ultra Necrozma is Necrozma's "original" form, with its standard form being its weakened state (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO fans may not know that Necrozma, as well as its Dawn Wings and Disk Mane forms, is not its true appearance. However, it is likely that we will never see this form appear in Niantic's spin-off due to achieving this form being tied to the franchise's long-forgotten Z-Move mechanic.

If the developers were to find a way to implement these new attacks into the game, there is a chance Ultra Necrozma may be temporarily reached through battle in Pokemon GO. As it stands, it is unlikely that this form will ever appear in the mobile game, which is very unfortunate for fans.