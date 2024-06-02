5 tips for Pokemon GO beginners starting in 2024

Starting your Pokemon GO journey in 2024 is thrilling as well as filled with opportunities to make new friends and encounter a diverse range of Pocket Monsters in your area. Whether you grew up playing the titles in this franchise or this is your first experience, there are things a beginner in this game should keep in mind.

This article will go into every little detail you will need to know to be a well-rounded trainer in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best beginner tips for Pokemon GO in 2024

1) Learn how to play Pokemon GO

Understanding the basics of the game is the first step (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before getting into more complicated things, you should learn how to play Pokemon GO. You’ll encounter different things and various types of Pokemon on your journey. As such, you need to know about the following:

Trending

Pokestops and Gyms : These are in-game locations that are real-life landmarks where you can collect items and battle other players. You can spin the photo disc at Pokestops and Gyms to collect Pokeballs, potions, and other items. Gyms allow you to battle other players' defending Pokemon and receive prizes.

: These are in-game locations that are real-life landmarks where you can collect items and battle other players. You can spin the photo disc at Pokestops and Gyms to collect Pokeballs, potions, and other items. Gyms allow you to battle other players' defending Pokemon and receive prizes. Types : Every Pokemon is identified by one or two of 18 types (e.g. Fire, Water, Grass, etc.). Each type has its strengths and weaknesses, so knowing them will help you win battles and Raids.

: Every Pokemon is identified by one or two of 18 types (e.g. Fire, Water, Grass, etc.). Each type has its strengths and weaknesses, so knowing them will help you win battles and Raids. CP and IV values: CP reflects a Pokemon’s battle strength and IV represents its overall value in battle. Generally, Pokemon with higher CP and IV values are considered better.

2) Optimize your capture strategy

The entire game most importantly revolves around efficiently catching Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon capture is the most prominent aspect of Pokemon GO. To optimize your captures, you should take the following steps.

Efficient way to use Berries : There are various types of berries in the game that assist you in catching Pokemon. Every berry has a unique role to play that benefits you as a player. Analyse and understand each berry and use them strategically.

: There are various types of berries in the game that assist you in catching Pokemon. Every berry has a unique role to play that benefits you as a player. Analyse and understand each berry and use them strategically. Curveballs and excellent throws : You will earn extra XP (experience points) for throwing curveballs, and getting an Excellent throw (where the capture circle is smallest) will increase the odds of a successful capture. So practice and perfect the art of throwing balls.

: You will earn extra XP (experience points) for throwing curveballs, and getting an Excellent throw (where the capture circle is smallest) will increase the odds of a successful capture. So practice and perfect the art of throwing balls. Catch and spin streaks: You earn bonus XP and items for every seventh day you catch at least one Pokemon and spin at least one Pokestop. Use that to your advantage to progress faster in the game.

3) Take advantage of events and Community Days

Don't miss out on events as they are quite rewarding (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO regularly has events and monthly Community Days. These are the best occasions to take advantage of as a new player:

Community Days: These are usually held once a month. Community Days make a specific Pokemon spawn more frequently for a limited time. Catch as many as you can, evolve them and get the featured special move. This helps you collect Stardusts, Candies, expand your party, and get a chance at catching rare shiny variants, further elevating the sense of progression.

These are usually held once a month. Community Days make a specific Pokemon spawn more frequently for a limited time. Catch as many as you can, evolve them and get the featured special move. This helps you collect Stardusts, Candies, expand your party, and get a chance at catching rare shiny variants, further elevating the sense of progression. Holiday Events: Niantic, this game's developer, regularly holds themed events that usually offer exclusive rewards like special Pokemon and time-limited challenges. They’re usually tied to real-life events and holidays. Take part in these events to earn some extra money and resources for your collection.

4) Join a team and work together with your friends

Take on Gyms and Raids for a challenging experience (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When you reach level 5, you’ll be able to join one of three teams: Mystic (Blue), Valor (Red), or Instinct (Yellow). Teams play an important role in Gym and Raid Battles, which involve:

Gym Battles : You and other members of your team work together to defeat Gym Leaders from members of other teams. In return, you earn Pokecoins to use in the shop.

: You and other members of your team work together to defeat Gym Leaders from members of other teams. In return, you earn Pokecoins to use in the shop. Raid Battles: A maximum of 20 players work together to defeat a powerful Pokemon known as a Raid Boss. After the battle, you’ll have a chance to catch the Raid Boss Pokemon.

5) Connect with the community

Pokemon GO is most enjoyable when played together with friends or company (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO is a social game. As such, alongside catching Pokemon, it is also important to interact with other players in your area, online, and at community events.

Community events: Lots of Pokemon GO communities run their own events. It is advised that you add your local Pokemon GO group to your social media, so you can benefit from local news and information from other gamers in your area.

Lots of Pokemon GO communities run their own events. It is advised that you add your local Pokemon GO group to your social media, so you can benefit from local news and information from other gamers in your area. Friends and trading: Send and receive gifts from your friends, trade Pokemon, and complete exclusive Field Research Tasks with your friends.

By understanding the game's basics, maximizing your catching efficiency, participating in events, joining a team, and engaging with the community, you'll be well on your way to becoming a Pokemon Master.