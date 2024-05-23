Best hidden tips for Pokemon GO players

Pokemon GO has captivated millions with its blend of augmented reality and the beloved Pokemon universe. While catching Pokemon and battling in Gyms are at the forefront of the game, there are numerous hidden tips that can give trainers an edge. Whether you’re a seasoned trainer or just starting out, there are always new strategies to discover. Here are some of the best hidden tips to elevate your Pokemon GO experience.

Pokemon GO: Best hidden tips

1) Master the Throw

Get better at making Great or Excellent throws (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This might seem obvious, but it’s a hidden gem for maximizing catches in Pokemon GO. When aiming for an Excellent throw, hold the Pokeball until the circle shrinks to your target size (Excellent or Great), and then throw it right as the Pokemon attacks. The circle locks momentarily during the attack, making a perfect throw easier. Perfecting this technique can significantly increase your catch rate, especially for those rare encounters.

2) Search string savvy

You can sort your Pokemon caught easily by their IV stat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can filter your Pokemon collection with special search codes. For example, typing "4*" in the search bar will show only your perfect IV Pokemon. Use "!4*" to see everything caught in the last 24 hours that isn’t a 3-star or 4-star IV. These search strings are incredibly useful for quickly finding the Pokemon you need, whether you’re preparing for battle or just organizing your storage.

3) The two-second shield

Take advantage of the two-second opening during NPC battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This tip is essential for battling Pokemon GO Team Rocket Grunts and Leaders. When you switch Pokemon or use a charge move, your opponent has a roughly two-second delay before they can attack again. Use this window to switch to your ideal counter Pokemon, avoid unnecessary damage, or land some extra chip damage. Mastering this can give you a strategic edge in battles.

4) Weather boosts

Maximize on Weather boosts (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weather plays a significant role in Pokemon GO. Pokemon that match the current weather conditions will appear more frequently and receive a CP boost when caught. Plan your outings to coincide with weather boosts to catch stronger Pokemon and fill your Pokedex with weather-specific species.

5) Nanab Berries

Stratize your berry usage (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Nanab Berries aren’t just for calming down hyperactive Pokemon. If you’re struggling to land a hit because the Pokemon keeps jumping or attacking, a well-timed Nanab Berry can interrupt their animation, giving you a free throwing window. This can be particularly helpful for catching Pokemon with erratic movements.

6) Buddy targeting

Buddys are more beneficial than just collecting candies (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Walking with your Buddy Pokemon earns Candy for that specific Pokemon, but it can also help you track down others. Buddies that share a type with a nearby Pokemon will sometimes show a paw print notification on the map, indicating another Pokemon of that type is close by. This is an excellent way to find and catch more Pokemon of a desired particular type.

7) Checking IVs

You can understand more about your Pokemon but just using the Appraisal System (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Use the appraisal system to quickly check the IVs of your Pokemon GO catches. This helps you determine which Pokemon to keep and power up. Understanding which Pokemon have the best potential can save you Stardust and resources in the long run.

8) Spin Stops and Gyms daily for bonus items

Don't forget the spin Pokestops or Gyms for seven consecutive days (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Make sure to spin Pokestops and Gyms daily in Pokemon GO. Doing this for seven consecutive days grants you a bonus that includes more items and potentially an Evolution Item. These bonuses can be incredibly valuable for stocking up on essential supplies.

9) Save Stardust for power-ups

Always reserve Stardusts (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Stardust is one of the most precious resources in Pokemon GO. Use it wisely by prioritizing Pokemon with good IVs that are useful in battles or raids. Avoid the temptation to power up every Pokemon you catch and instead focus on building a strong, strategic team.

10) Maximize Lucky Eggs

Plan out your Lucky Egg uses (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucky Eggs in Pokemon GO double the XP you earn for 30 minutes. Use them during events or when you have a lot of Pokemon to evolve. Evolving Pokemon gives you 500 XP, and with a Lucky Egg active, this is doubled to 1000 XP. This can significantly boost your Trainer level in a short amount of time.

Keep these tips in mind as you continue on your Pokemon GO adventure. From enhancing your throwing technique to using weather boosts strategically, each secret has the potential to shape the course of your gameplay. With the inclusion of these little secrets into your strategy, you not only catch those rare Pokémon but start rising as a skilled trainer.