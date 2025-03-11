5 most unique Gen IX designs currently available in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO sees the debut of new Gen IX Pocket Monsters each year. These creatures from the Paldea region and its inhabitants were first introduced to fans in the Scarlet and Violet games and feature unique, creative designs. Many of them have made their way into Niantic's mobile and have successfully gained name and fame for their looks.

This article discusses five Pocket Monsters with unique designs from Gen IX in Pokemon GO.

5 creatively made Gen IX designs in Pokemon GO

1) Skeledirge

Skeledirge (Image via TPC)

Skeledirge has the best design for a Fire- and Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It is beloved in the community for its fiery appearance. The creators have taken influences from diverse bases to make Skeledirge.

Everything about Skeledirge is top-notch in the game, from how scary it appears to how powerful it becomes in battles. The best thing that makes the Singer Pokemon one-of-a-kind is that it can sing, battle, and showcase its fearful presence.

2) Revavroom

Revavroom (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO fans consider Revavroom a notable creature, easily remembered and always sought-after for its uniqueness. It has a creative design not only because its body is made of a car engine with in-built pistons and exhaust pipes but also because of how thoughtfully the creators have made it.

Revavroom looks like a transportation vehicle from the past, present, and future at the same time — take a look at the stone wheels for example.

People like Revavroom for what it is. It is a unique Pokemon with a creative design. There are some debates as to why it should not be loved so much for its appearance, but Revavroom can take home a trophy for being one of the most unique-looking species.

3) Annihilape

Annihilape (Image via TPC)

Annihilape is a Fighting- and Ghost-type Pocket Monster primarily sought after for its battle capabilities in Pokemon GO. However, many fans in the community prefer to keep Annihilape to themselves due to its design. It looks seriously angry in its monkey-like appearance.

The general idea to make Annihilape look more fearsome over its unevolved forms could be that it evolves from Primeape, which has four shackles on each wrist and is angry most of the time. Annihilape, on the other hand, loses one of the shackles and damages the second one to the point that it looks like it can fall off any second. It has one of the most unique Gen IX designs in Pokemon GO.

4) Quaquaval

Quaquaval (Image via TPC)

Quaquaval is unique in many ways, from its elegance to appearance. There are no good reasons to hate this creature for its design, which many fans do without understanding its value and importance. Quaquaval is designed correctly because it showcases a good blend of colors across its body and maintains the essence of why it is called the Dancer Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Upon closely observing Quaquaval, it can be said that it looks like it wears the cotton blue pants of the 70s. These may be old-style but are still fashionable in the modern world.

5) Gholdengo

Gholdengo (Image via TPC)

Gholdengo has a golden body structure. It is one of the rarest creatures in the game and is incredibly challenging to obtain. This alone makes Gholdengo a highly desirable Gen IX creature among collectors and enthusiasts.

Also known as the Coin Entity Pokemon, Gholdengo is made up of coins. There are altogether thousands of coins in its body, and it moves and fights by firing coins at enemies. The designers have given Gholdengo amazing features, such as its black belt.

