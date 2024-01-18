How to get Varoom and Revavroom in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

The Pokemon GO Taken Treasure event debuts Varoom and Revavroom, with players curious about their shiny form. The event starts at 12 pm local time on January 27 and ends at 11:59 pm local time on February 1, 2023. In it, Giovanni is back with a vengeance with his Shadow Kyrorge, while the five-star Shadow Raids features debutant Shadow Ho-Oh.

This article explains everything to know about Varoom and Revavroom, including their type, evolution method, and, most importantly, how to get them during this event.

How to get Varoom in Pokemon GO

Through hatchable eggs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can get Varoom in Pokemon GO Taken Treasure by hatching 12 KM Eggs. However, you may have to hatch as many eggs as possible to find it.

The event highlights multiple monsters, ranging from wild encounters to Tier raids. However, none of them features Varoom, and the only way to get it is from 12 KM Pokemon Eggs.

How to get Revavroom in Pokemon GO

Hatch a Varoom first (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There is no straightforward way to get a Revavroom from the Taken Treasure event. The only way to add it to your collection is through the evolution process.

How to evolve Varoom into Revavroom in Pokemon GO

Once you obtain a Varoom, you must feed it 50 Candy to evolve it into a Revavroom. While the evolution process is not difficult, meeting the demand for Candy is challenging.

Can you get shiny Varoom and shiny Revavroom?

These forms are yet to debut (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although you can get Varoom and Revavroom in the game, they aren't shiny yet, as of writing. Players will have to wait for Niantic’s official announcement about their releases.

Pokemon GO: Varoom type, weakness, resistance, and more

Weaknesses and resistance (Image via TPC)

Varoom is a dual Steel and Poison-type Pokemon, and because of its typing, it is weak and resistant against the following moves:

Weaknesses:

Ground - 2x

Fire

Resistance:

Poison

Bug

Fairy

Grass

Dragon

Flying

Ice

Normal

Rock

Steel

Varoom’s battle stats:

Max CP: 1287

Attack: 123

Defense: 107

Stamina: 128

Pokemon GO: Revavroom type, weaknesses, resistance, and more

Revavroom type, weaknesses, resistance, and more (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Steel and Poison-type Revavroom is vulnerable and resistant to the following moves:

Weakness:

Ground - 2x

Fire

Resistance:

Bug

Grass

Ice

Normal

Rock

Fairy

Steel

Poison

Dragon

Flying

Revavroom's battle stats:

Max CP: 3337

Attack: 229

Defense: 168

Stamina: 190

This is the first time Varoom and Revavroom will appear in the game through Taken Treasure. That said, you need to hatch a Varoom and then evolve it into a Revavroom.

