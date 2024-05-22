Unova Pokemon that deserve Paradox variants

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's introduction of Paradox creatures has proven to be incredibly popular with fans, so much so that players are hoping Paradox species persist in future Pocket Monsters games. While it remains to be seen as to whether this will actually happen, several creatures deserve a shot at receiving their own Paradox variant if they continue to appear.

If Game Freak does intend to keep Paradox Pokemon in the mix moving forward, there may be future creatures from the Unova region worth giving a Paradox variant. While it'd be a tough task to include Paradox species for a large number of Unovan monsters (especially considering some have received them already), it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the region's candidates all the same.

Note: This article is subjective.

Five Unova region Pokemon that deserve Paradox variants

1) Druddigon

A Druddigon Paradox variant could add a second elemental type at the minimum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Druddigon has a pretty compelling design as a Dragon-type Pokemon, but as a mono Dragon-type, there's room for growth. By introducing a Paradox variant from the past or future, Game Freak could give Druddigon a second elemental type while giving it an ancient or futuristic spin on its solid contemporary appearance.

Perhaps a Paradox Druddigon could even surpass its standard counterpart given the opportunity, but Game Freak would likely have to give it plenty of improvements by way of stats, moves, and a second elemental type. The good news is that Druddigon's appearance would fit well with both a past or future Paradox reenvisioning.

2) Kyurem

There's still room to expand Kyurem's lore in the Unova region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While a Paradox version from the past may not be ideal for Kyurem since it's documented in ancient Unova legends in its current form, there's still the potential for a futuristic Kyurem that has undergone mechanical enhancements, empowering its command of ice. Plus, since Paradox variants are new species, the problem of Kyurem's fusion with Reshiram/Zekrom doesn't need to be in play.

Of course, fans would likely prefer a Paradox Kyurem that could fuse with Reshiram/Zekrom or their corresponding Paradox variants (if introduced), but having a standalone futuristic Kyrum could still be a very intriguing design to pursue.

3) Zoroark

Zoroark's design is perfect for a Paradox variant from either the past or future (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Hisuian Zoroark already exists, it's not too early to introduce a new variation of the Illusion Fox Pokemon with a Paradox species from either the future or the past. Thanks to its shadowy design and its propensity to take on different disguises, a Paradox Zoroark could go in a more primal hunter direction in the past or as a high-tech predator in the future, and either could go over well.

Additionally, a Paradox Zoroark could pick up a second elemental type to make it even more unique. Doing so would also likely do wonders for Paradox Zoroark's battle applications.

4) Conkeldurr

Conkeldurr's physique has room to improve with a Paradox variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

By and large, Conkeldurr's design fits the modern Pokemon world due to its usefulness in construction and performing other laborious tasks. Game Freak could spice things up by introducing a Paradox Conkeldurr, either from the past or future, that puts its impressive physique to use in other ways while picking up a second elemental type along the way.

Imagine a Paradox Conkeldurr swinging around massive tree trunks in the past or mechanical weapons in the future complete with muscular cybernetics. Either way, the design could end up being a hit among fans while improving the creature's battle capabilities beyond what an ordinary Conkeldurr can achieve.

5) Gigalith

A futuristic Paradox Gigalith could be a dangerous foe (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Gigalith already looks a bit ancient due to its rocky design, there's still the potential for a Paradox Gigalith to take on a futuristic twist. Its body could be replaced by machinery, making it more of a Steel-type than a Rock-type, or Game Freak could give it an unexpected secondary elemental type to complement its rocky design. Either way, Paradox Gigalith could be brought into the future.

Moreover, a futuristic Paradox Gigalith could sharpen the intimidating aspects of its standard counterpart's appearance, ensuring that its design matches its formidable capabilities in battle.