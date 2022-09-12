5 most useless catches in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is considered by many to be a revolutionary step in the world of gaming with its brilliant implementation of Augmented Reality (AR). Niantic and The Pokemon Company have provided a kind of experience that wasn't seen in the mainstream before. As the name suggests, the game is about catching, growing, trading, and battling monsters.

Like in the RPGs, players can catch different Pokemon, and the available options have increased greatly since the title was released.

Pokemon Go initially came with the first generation of creatures but more were added soon after. Like every video game, Pokemon Go has its meta, and certain monsters do better than the rest. This makes some of them not as good as others, and hence, they can be easily avoided in the first place.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 Pokemon Go catches that players should avoid

1) Lickitung

Lickitung's biggest strength is its stamina core, by which it outdoes many other Pokemon. However, it falls behind in offensive and defensive stats, and is average at best.

Ideally, it would have performed better in Pokemon Go if it had more defense for starters. The worst part comes from its average movesets, which are nothing worth discussing.

Lick and Zen Headbutt are poor moves that shine neither as a DPS nor as a EPS. Then comes the part of charged attacks, which are again very poor. The Body Slam attack introduced as part of a raid event is the best among the lot. All three other options are poor, and there are plenty of other choices regarding effective options in similar categories.

2) Seaking

Strangely, Pokemon Go has a poor Water-type like Seaking in-game, but some attractive options exist. Even though it is an evolved form of Goldeen, it's supremely poor and less-than-average at best. The problem with Seaking is that it pales in comparison with other Pokemon of the same type.

Aside from Waterfall, all other quick attacks are very poor and worth avoiding entirely. Then again, Waterfall's EPS is very poor, and it takes too long to fill up the charged attack. While there are different options for the latter, most of them are once again very average, and overall, Seaking is a Pokemon best avoided.

3) Arbok

Arbok has a pretty iconic representation in the original anime as it used to be the go-to choice for Team Rocket. Unfortunately, The Pokemon Company hasn't shown the same love for it in the game.

Arbok is the evolved form of Ekans in Pokemon Go, but the evolution does very little in the real sense. It is purely let down by the terrible moveset that comes with it. Dragon Tail is the only attack with decent DPS, but comes at a very high cost. The move has a very low EPS and takes very long to charge, making it difficult for players to use in battles.

It's a shame, as Gunk Shot is one of the better-charged attacks in the game. Unfortunately, the slow recharge rate can't be used optimally in a battle.

4) Onix

Onix was Brock's staple in the original cartoon; even the first Pokemon games did justice to the Rock-type.

Things couldn't have been any more contrasting in terms of Pokemon Go. It has poor CP and even poorer attack, which is quite bizarre. What makes it worthless is the sheer amount of types it is weak against in combat. Onix suffers weakness against six types of Pokemon, making it a headache for any player.

While Tackle comes with a decent DPS, it falls in EPS, and Rock Throw is the exact opposite. Rock Slide and Iron Head are average moves at best, and Onix can't use the full potential of the Stone Edge move. With better defense in Pokemon Go, Onix would have been far more viable than it is now.

5) Persian

There's no Pokemon fan who won't remember either Geovanni or his favorite pet, Persian. The evolved form of Meowth, Geovanni's Persian was seen as a true epitome of evil and represented the ulterior motives of Team Rocket.

The version in Pokemon Go is a shadow of its form in cartoons and can barely do anything significant. It falls off every angle possible, raising major questions about its effectiveness in the game.

Both Scratch and Feint Attack have very poor quick attacks in the game regarding both DPS and EPS. Had Persian gotten a better base attack, all its charged moves could have been better utilized, which isn't the case.

Unless there's a buff anytime soon, it's best to avoid Persian in Pokemon Go and save the resources required to catch it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan