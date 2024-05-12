5 weak Pokemon worth avoiding in Pokemon GO 

Pokemon with the 4x type weaknesses are considered the most vulnerable Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. These entities can be easily defeated by capitalizing on their vulnerabilities. The mobile game offers PvP and PvE gameplay; while some creatures are made for the PvP play, others are suitable for PvE mode.

In this article, we will take a look at the five critters worth avoiding in Pokemon GO due to their inability to deal damage. Although they boast resistance against certain moves, they can be beaten with increased damage-dealing attacks.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's view.

Weak Pocket Monsters to avoid in Pokemon GO

1) Kartana

Kartana (Image via TPC)

Kartana is a dual Grass and Steel-type Pokemon with high resistance to a wide array of moves and access to various types of Grass-type attacks. On top of that, it has the status of the Ultra Beast, so why is it worth avoiding in Pokemon GO?

The Drawn Sword Pokemon doesn’t have any Steel-type moves despite having a secondary Steel type. Instead, it has a bunch of Flying-type moves that can’t even benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect.

Furthermore, Kartana’s Stamina stat is way too low to tank hits. It is also immensely weak to Fire-type moves. This means that if the Ultra Beast ever stands face to face with even an average Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO that utilizes the STAB effect, it is done for.

2) Lunala

Lunala (Image via TPC)

Lunala is a Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO, yet not a deserving powerhouse as it has the same problem as Kartana. It cannot access Ghost-type Fast Move and has to rely on its Flying-type Move Air Slash for different battle scenarios. This means it reaps zero benefit from the STAB effect.

You can go with its Psychic-type moves like Confusion, Psychic, and Future Site for STAB, but what’s the main purpose of the dual type if it is just as good as a solo?

The Moone Pokemon is 256% weak to Ghost and Dark-type attacks, and there are plenty of such attacks that can be taught to counters. Since they can easily make Luanala a very vulnerable critter, you could focus on training some strong Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

3) Aggron

Aggron (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Aggron is powerless against many Pokemon in the game. However, Mega Aggron, which is Aggron’s Mega form, is impressive in various fields.

One distinct difference that sets these two variants apart is their weaknesses. The regular version is 256% weak to Ground and Fighting-type Pokemon, making it one of the weak critters to avoid in unforeseen circumstances.

Although Aggron is resistant to a wide variety of attacks, it has literally no use in the GO Battle League. According to PvPoke Pokemon GO battle rankings, it has a multitude of flaws, like being a slow attacker and volatile, thus hindering PvP gameplay. For the PvE, you can win type advantage matches but can't perform effectively against Fire and Fighting-type Pokemon like Machamp.

4) Rhyperior

Rhyperior (Image via TPC)

Rhyperior makes a surprising entry in this list as one of the weak Pokemon with 256% Water and Grass-type move weaknesses. This creature is less preferred in fights due to its serious vulnerabilities. If it confronts Grass and Water-type Pocket Monsters of Pokemon GO, it cannot secure wins against them.

The only time Rhyperior has the upper hand is when you increase its level to maximum level. Only then does it have some advantage in the Master League, and except for this format, it is ineffective in all PvP and PvE formats.

It can even be said that Rhyperior in Pokemon GO is like a double-edged sword. If you are not careful, it can cost you an important match. The important thing to note is that it also takes increased damage from Fighting Ground, Ice, and Steel-type moves. Since the mobile game is designed uniquely, the Pokemon we thought is better worth avoiding, Kartana is super-effective against Rhyperior.

5) Aurorus

Aurorus (Image via TPC)

Aururous's’ design is based on ancient dinosaurs in Pokemon GO. You might like it for its appearance, but sometimes it is completely useless to include in a team.

The Great League and the Ultra League have a special place for it, but outside of that, Aurorus is just a species with 256% double weaknesses to Fighting and Steel-type moves. Additionally, it takes 160% increased damage from Grass, Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks.

It’s worth noting that Aurorus has a max CP of 3168. However, this power doesn’t help the creature to be an attacker because its best PvE moveset only has a TDO of 484. Despite promising strength and courage to top the Master League meta, Aurorus fails to achieve that. Hence, it is best to avoid the Pocket Monster in some scenarios.