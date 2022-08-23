5 weakest Grass attacks in Pokemon history ranked

Grass-type Pokemon have a storied history dating back to the RPG franchise's beginnings. As such, there is a huge plethora of moves Grass-type species can learn, some of which are more powerful than others.

While Grass-type Pokemon can harness some truly powerful moves, some are comparatively weak. Some of these moves have their upsides but are likely better left avoided if at all possible. Below, trainers can find the least-damaging attacks in the game's history regarding Grass-type attacks. Keep in mind, however, that status-inducing moves that do not deal damage will be omitted from this particular list, as they aren't intended to deal damage on contact.

The weakest-hitting Grass-type Pokemon moves as of Generation VIII

5) Branch Poke

Grookey attacks with Branch Poke in Pokemon: Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

A move wielded by five total Pokemon, including Grookey's evolutionary line, Branch Poke is a fairly mediocre move that its users eventually outgrow. The attack deals 40 damage and has the benefit of having 100 accuracies but has no other effects. It's a decent move when Grookey or Phantump are low-level and starting but should be discarded when they evolve for more powerful options.

4) Leafage

Ash's Rowlet attacks with Leafage in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A comparable attack to Branch Poke, Leafage is almost identical to the former move in most metrics. It possesses the same damage and accuracy of 40 and 100, respectively, and the two attacks also feature the same base critical chance of 4.17%.

However, what gives Leafage an edge over Branch Poke is its ability to be learned by significantly more Pokemon. Where five species can only learn Branch Poke, Leafage is learnable by approximately 23 different Pocket Monsters as of Generation VIII, either through leveling up or breeding.

3) Mega Drain

Ludicolo attacks with Mega Drain in Pokemon: Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

The middle ground move in the "drain" series of Grass-type moves, Mega Drain, is a decent enough move on its face. While the attack only deals 40 base damage, it does possess 100 accuracy.

Furthermore, this drain move has the benefit of restoring its user's HP by half of what damage is dealt. This attack makes for a decent way for its user to remain in the fight, but it still pales compared to Giga Drain when all is said and done.

2) Snap Trap

Galarian Stunfisk attacks with Snap Trap (Image via Game Freak)

The exclusive move of the Galar region's version of Stunfisk, Snap Trap, is a middling move that deals poor initial damage. Snap Trap possesses 100 accuracy but only deals 35 damage on contact. The upside to this move is that it prevents the target from switching or escaping and deals an eighth of the target's HP in damage for four to five turns.

If Galarian Stunfisk holds a Grip Claw, it can extend the snare to seven turns. A Binding Band being held also increases the output of the turn-by-turn damage from one-eighth to one-sixth.

However, the fact that this damage takes place over several turns means it can take quite a considerable amount of time to deal solid damage with Snap Trap. Furthermore, Galarian Stunfisk can still be attacked while its target is trapped, meaning it can still be defeated before Snap Trap's effect ends.

This makes a move considerably situational, and only its initial damage of 35 is guaranteed since the trap is released if Galarian Stunfisk faints or is switched out.

1) Absorb

Tangrowth uses Absorb in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The initial entry in the "drain" series of moves Absorb is the weakest among them, in addition to having the lowest base damage of Grass-type moves on contact. Absorb deals a paltry 20 base damage despite having 100 accuracy.

Up to 50% of the damage dealt will be restored to the user's HP, which is nice but doesn't amount to much health. Because of its low damage output, Absorb isn't worth using in most circumstances if a Grass-type Pokemon has moves that deal more damage.

If trainers are searching for a better move to drain health from targets, they should acquire Mega or Giga Drain where possible.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen