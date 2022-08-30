5 weakest Rock Pokemon of all time, ranked

Rock-type Pokemon have strong defenses, but their offensive abilities are also impressive. However, not every creature in this category has been bestowed with great gifts.

While many Rock-types are considered among the most powerful Pokemon in the franchise, others aren't so lucky.

If players omit stats from the equation, they can take a closer look at the franchise's lore and Pokedex entries to determine a species' capabilities.

While trainers are likely familiar with some of the strongest Rock-types in the franchise, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the weakest as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Dwebble, Shuckle, and 3 other weak Rock-type Pokemon according to game lore

5) Aron

Aron's official art (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Aron eventually evolves into the mighty Lairon and Aggron, it is quite diminutive on its own. It roams mountainous regions, occasionally chomping down on iron ore.

If it gets desperate, Aron can occasionally stray from its usual habitats and bite into iron train tracks. It even snacks on cars on occasion.

Its high-iron diet does make it a particularly durable creature, but it sadly doesn't have much power aside from the ability to grow and shed its body's resistance.

4) Dwebble

Dwebble as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Similar to Aron, Dwebble spends most of its time by itself, staying away from conflict whenever possible. This creature appreciates finding nice holes in large rocks and resting in them.

Dwebble does possess a corrosive saliva that can break down rock matter. However, it doesn't exactly strike fear into the hearts of its opponents.

Dwebble does have one natural enemy in the form of Roggenrola, and the two species are occasionally at odds.

3) Roggenrola

Roggenrola in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

While it may be a natural opponent of Dwebble, Roggenrola isn't exactly a conflict-driven species. This little creature possesses a body as hard as steel, but it can be rendered thoroughly helpless in a very simple way.

Specifically, Roggenrola's central fixture is a hexagonal core that serves as its ear, which it uses to deduce its surroundings. If it can't hear, it will immediately topple over and will be helpless, according to the Pokedex.

Considering that Roggenrola can be easily defeated by a lack of sound, it is one of the weakest Rock-types seen in the franchise so far.

2) Shuckle

Shuckle relies heavily on its shell to keep itself safe (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shuckle relies on its defensive capabilities to compensate for its extremely timid nature. Its first reaction to conflict is to hide.

Shuckle stores berries within its shell that can provide it with nourishment. However, it is incredibly weak and can only use its lone defense mechanism to keep itself safe from harm.

Sadly, Shuckle doesn't even evolve into a more powerful form, which means it is one of the most helpless Rock-types in the entire franchise.

1) Bonsly

Bonsly simply isn't much until it evolves (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's no secret that Baby Pokemon are some of the weakest creatures in the franchise. However, they eventually evolve out of their weak forms.

The same can be said for Bonsly. Unfortunately, this tiny species has an uphill battle to evolve. It roams dry areas and is deathly terrified of moisture, much like its evolution Sudowoodo. If it possesses any excess moisture, it releases it through its eyes, giving it the appearance of crying.

While this might seem somewhat sad, the fact of the matter is that Bonsly is simply one of the weakest Pocket Monsters in the series. The sooner it evolves, the better.

