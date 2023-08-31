"50 coins per day is too low": Pokemon GO player complains about in-game limit

Pokemon GO is riddled with microtransactions. In most cases, these incentives to spend money improve the quality of the title. However, Niantic's perceived anti-consumer decisions this year have resulted in many players refusing to spend their money within the game. Instead, they are opting to grind for their premium currency. This pursuit has left many trainers hoping that the developer will one day increase the amount of Pokecoins they can earn for free.

This topic was recently presented on the subreddit by a user called 4th_times_a_charm_. In their post, titled "50 coins per day is too low," they stated that the current 50 Pokecoins per day limit is too low. According to them, since the need to make purchases will become necessary for dedicated trainers, they should have the chance to earn the premium currency more easily.

Reddit reacts to user's post about Pokemon GO's 50 free Pokecoin limit

4th_times_a_charm_ also brought up the topic of raid passes and the need to expand storage for Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO.

While the raid pass cost has been an issue since the item was reworked to give Niantic a better way to farm money with them, the Redditor made an interesting point about the storage space. While the limited storage space was not a problem when there were only 200 creatures in the game, the issue is more and more prevalent as Niantic adds more creatures to the title’s roster.

Another issue brought up by this argument is that not every player has access to the means of grinding for free currency since the only method is tied to gym locations. A large chunk of the mobile title's playerbase lives in rural areas, where these types of landmarks are not common. This means these players are left out entirely.

Users on the subreddit also stated that other games give players ways to earn premium currency through more interactive gameplay.

Modern mobile titles often have a Battle Pass of sorts that players can earn currency from. Many Pokemon GO fans are wondering why Niantic has yet to follow suit.

How to earn Pokecoins in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Currently, the only way Pokemon GO players can earn Pokecoins freely is by defending gyms controlled by the team that trainers chose once they reached level 10. However, only 50 Pokecoins can be earned per day, meaning players will have to grind for four days if they want to purchase a raid pass for free. This also averages to about a free Incense every day.

Trainers can also purchase Pokecoins from the shop for varying prices, depending on the quantity they wish to obtain. Of course, this would require players to spend actual money, which is not something many would want to do.