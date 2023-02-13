10 best Gym defenders in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

After selecting their team among Mystic, Valor, or Instinct in Pokemon GO, trainers can participate in both attacking and defending Gyms. When defending, they can place their Pokemon in a Gym and protect it from opposing attackers by feeding them berries and earning Pokecoins over time.

When selecting a Pokemon to defend a Gym, there are many factors to consider, including its IV stats, moveset, and type matchups, to maximize its effectiveness as a defender. With such a wide variety of options available, some Pokemon may be better suited for the role of a Gym defender than others in Pokemon GO.

Fantastic picks to defend Gyms in Pokemon GO's current meta

1) Blissey

Blissey's spectacular stamina makes it a lock in Pokemon GO gym defense (Image via Niantic)

When a trainer is hunting for a pick to defend their team's Gym in Pokemon GO, it's only natural that species with high stamina stats should be considered. A bulky Pokemon takes longer to defeat, so this whittles down an attacker's time and forces them to consume healing items. Since this is the case, Blissey is an obvious lock as a top-tier Gym defender thanks to its overwhelmingly massive max stamina stat.

2) Metagross

Metagross has very few weak points in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

In the original Pokemon series and in GO, there's a lot to love about Metagross. It sports great offensive and defensive output, thanks to its quality max attack and defensive stats, even if its overall health total isn't stellar. Additionally, Metagross has access to great moves like Meteor Smash and Psychic, and its Psychic/Steel-typing makes it somewhat tricky to counter during Gym assaults. Put plainly, Metagross excels in many facets, and that includes protecting a team's Gym.

3) Snorlax

Snorlax can take plenty of punishment and keep fighting in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

While it may not have the stamina that Blissey does, Snorlax is still a spectacular pick for defending Gyms. It still has a huge health pool, and its attack and defense stats are good enough to make it capable of fighting back. Its Normal typing means it only has one weakness (Fighting-type moves), and Snorlax also benefits from an interesting collection of different moves to utilize, including Outrage, Heavy Slam, and Body Slam, all of which can deal good damage in different type matchups.

4) Togekiss

Togekiss' defense stats make it competitive in Pokemon GO Gyms (Image via Niantic)

Togekiss has earned the nickname of "the Flying Fortress" for a reason, and it isn't just because it looks similar to a flying bomber. This Fairy/Flying-type Pokemon's max defense stat in Pokemon GO gives it the ability to sustain plenty of punishment before fainting in battle. Access to plenty of different Charged Moves like Aerial Ace, Flamethrower, and Dazzling Gleam also let it shine in many different type matchups.

5) Milotic

Milotic excels all-around and only has a small set of weaknesses (Image via Niantic)

It may have a slender body, but Milotic is no joke when it comes to defending Gyms in Pokemon GO. It has a great defense stat, solid attack and stamina, and a diverse moveset that includes Dragon Tail, Waterfall, Surf, and Blizzard.

Since it is a mono Water-type Pokemon, trainers can minimize Milotic's weaknesses while maximizing its strengths via its moveset and stats. If fellow trainers use the right Pokemon to accompany it in a Gym, Milotic is a tough opponent to dislodge.

6) Drifblim

Drifblim can cause problems for typical counters in Pokemon GO Gyms (Image via Niantic)

It's no secret that bulky Normal-type Pokemon do particularly well in Gym defense. Since that's the case, Fighting-type species are picked regularly on offense to counter Normal-types. However, Drifblim can be a real thorn in most Fighting-types' sides thanks to its Ghost/Flying typing and solid learnable moves, including Hex, Icy Wind, Ominous Wind, and Shadow Ball.

While it may not counter Fighting-types directly, it can be a nuisance to them while keeping them away from vulnerable Gym defense teammates.

7) Garchomp

Garchomp can be a menace as long as it stays away from Ice-types (Image via Niantic)

Garchomp is already beloved both as a raid battler and a PvP fighter, so it should come as no surprise that it can perform well in Gym defense too. Its Dragon/Ground typing gives it plenty of resistances and excellent move choices like Mud Shot, Outrage, Fire Blast, and Earthquake. However, trainers will want to be certain that they keep Garchomp healthy, as it is horribly weak to Ice-type attacks, and opponents will certainly take advantage of this fact.

8) Gyarados

Gyarados can shine in the right Gym defense team in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Gyarados may typically be seen as an effective attacker in Pokemon GO, but it still has plenty to offer in Gym defense. Its high offensive output makes it a pest since it can take out lesser Pokemon in just a few hits.

Naturally, this leads to trainers using Electric-type Pokemon to counter it. However, if the trainers defending a Gym are willing to toss in some Ground-types or others resistant to Electric-type attacks, Gyarados' most glaring weakness can be covered.

9) Tyranitar

Tyranitar's lone weakness can be efficiently addressed in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Johto's Rock/Dark-type behemoth still has an impact in Pokemon GO's current Gym meta. Its stats are well-distributed, giving it the ability to both attack and defend. Meanwhile, Tyranitar's moves like Crunch, Iron Tail, and Smack Down suit it quite well for defense.

Its biggest drawback is against Fighting-type attacks, which deal double super effective damage to it. However, if players formulate the right Gym defense team around Tyranitar to protect it from Fighting-types, it can be a staunch protector.

10) Dragonite

Dragonite can attack and defend brilliantly in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

There's really not a lot that Dragonite can't do, as it benefits from pseudo-legendary stats, giving it great damage output and durability. It has a versatile moveset that can be pretty spammy as well. Dragonite's largest liability tends to come when dealing with Ice-type foes, but having a few other Pokemon in the Gym to account for this will allow it to be much more capable.

It may still have some issues with Fairy and Steel-types as well, but overall, Dragonite is still a very powerful Pokemon to use on defense.

Poll : 0 votes