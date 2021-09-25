Top 5 Pokemon in Pokemon GO with the most well-rounded stats

The top-tier rankings in Pokemon GO are filled with Pokemon with strong, well-rounded stats.

Often, some Pokemon are really tanky, while others hit hard. Occasionally, though, they are just great at both. These Pokemon (usually legendaries) have such high stats in all areas that they can outlive opponents and deal more damage.

Which Pokemon has the evenest stats?

5) Melmetal

Melmetal has a special signature move in Double Iron Bash (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon ranks in the top tier of Master League according to PvPoke, and with good reason. With 190 Defense and an impressive 264 Stamina stat, it’s incredibly difficult to take Melmetal down.

226 isn’t the highest Attack stat compared to other threats, but it is enough to get the job done.

4) Dragonite

Dragonite is a staple Pokemon on Lance's team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first Dragon-type Pokemon in existence, Dragonite has almost perfect stats for an offensive Pokemon.

Its 263 is high enough to where it can compete with other elite attackers. On top of that, its 198 Defense and 209 Stamina give it some well-appreciated bulk.

3) Giratina Origin

Giratina Origin will still survive most attacks thrown its way (Image via Niantic)

While its cousin (Giratina Altered) has better defensive stats by far, Giratina Origin retains some of that tankiness while also adding more firepower.

Although 187 Defense is lower than many Pokemon, it doesn't matter when combined with 284 Stamina. Giratina Origin will still survive most attacks thrown its way.

2) Ho-oh

Ho-oh rests in the Tin Tower in the Johto region (Image via Niantic)

The legendary bird from Generation II is so versatile that it could be used on a gym defense team and as a Raid attacker at the same time. None of its stats are below 200.

Its 244 Defense combined with its 214 Stamina gives it a tremendous amount of sturdiness. Ho-oh is also a great Shadow Pokemon because it doesn’t mind the Defense reduction.

1) Dialga

There is no need to imagine a Pokemon with perfect stats. Dialga already exists. Its stats, along with its typing, make it both unkillable and unstoppable at the same time.

Also Read

The 275 Attack stat makes it more potent than other attackers like Landorus and Dragonite. When considering its defensive stats, though (211 Defense and 205 Stamina), it’s clear to see that this Pokemon can simply wall the opponents it can’t overwhelm with its strong attacks.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer