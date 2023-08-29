Best ways to get Incenses in Pokemon GO

Incenses are a cornerstone in the inventory of Pokemon GO players everywhere. Not only are they a vital resource for shiny hunting. They can also be used for more general purposes, like increasing spawn rates during events or walks to help keep regular exercise entertaining while one plays. However, these items can be tricky to find consistently for newer players.

With this in mind, it can benefit these new players to know all they can about the items and how they can more easily acquire them. Thankfully, the game hosts a bevy of ways for players to collect items for free while also giving the dedicated few the chance to purchase them in exchange for premium currency.

How to farm Incense in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Firstly, every player can get one free Incense per 24 hours thanks to the recent Daily Adventure Incense feature Niantic gave the community. This Incense is unique compared to others as it has its encounter table, with a higher chance of finding rarer creatures. Using this Incense is the only way players can obtain the Galarian Legendary Bird Trio.

This item can be enabled by tapping the incense icon on the screen's right side while in the map view. In addition to this complimentary daily Incense, players can also earn Incense by spinning the photo disk at every Pokestop or gym location. The chances of getting these items from such landmarks are incredibly high, meaning trainers in urban areas should have no problem stockpiling them.

This may get trickier for players in rural areas, as photo disks are less common in areas without high traffic. However, players could grind these for free Incense with the few Pokestops available in even the smallest town. However, this can take a very long time, given how the drops from photo disks are all luck-based.

While farming photo disks are the best way to obtain these items in Pokemon GO, players can also grind premium currency to exchange in the in-app shop for Incense. While players can outright buy Pokecoins from the shop, leaving Incense costing around 40 cents USD, these coins can be earned for free by defending Pokestops.

Since players can only earn a maximum of 50 Pokecoins per day, players who leave powerful creatures in gyms for long periods can purchase one Incense per day. However, this is incredibly slow, and trainers would make much better use of their time by spinning photo disks. Nevertheless, it is a decent option for those with no other choice.

Overall, players can best farm Incense in Pokemon GO by grinding photo disks at Pokestops and gyms. Though this leaves players in rural areas out to dry, photo disks give all sorts of items for free, making them the best way to farm items like Incenses, Lure Modules, Poke Balls, and healing items.