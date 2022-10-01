"Absolutely BUTCHERED Gengar": Pokemon Unite community hilariously reacts to recent nerfs 

Gengar is one of several Pokemon who received nerfs in the most recent Pokemon Unite update. For some, it doesn't seem like the nerfs did the trick. Users on Reddit are utterly roasting the game for its supposed changes to Gengar and several other of the game's playable Pokemon.

Many of them are as dangerous as they once were and the nerfs seem to have little to no effect. So naturally, the players on Reddit are having a good old sarcastic time after seeing Gengar continue to dominate. One Redditor reacted by saying:

"As you can see, that patch absolutely BUTCHERED Gengar"

The nerfs to Gengar in Pokemon Unite update 1.7.1.7

Five Pokemon received buffs, six had bugs and glitches fixed, and six saw their power nerfed. Gengar was on the wrong end of the update, alongside Absol, Cramorant, Glaceon, Mew, and Mr. Mime.

Only one real change was made to Gengar, but it was supposed to be a drastic one:

Hex: Move range shortened.

Hex has been a dominating attack ever since Gengar was added to Pokemon Unite. Many believed its immense ranged capabilities are what made Gengar so overpowered, but now its range appears to be the least of players' worries.

Pokemon Unite players react to the ineffective nerfs to Gengar

The original post was made by user lshep55. It is labeled as Humor and the tone of the post's title is clearly that of sarcasm. Truth be told, there appears to be no change to how strong Gengar is on offense.

The video in the post shows the Ghost-type Pokemon, categorized as a Speedster in the MOBA, decimating four of the five enemy players. That led to a slew of comments with hilarious quips about the supposed nerfing.

A couple of commenters made fun of how the Trevenant was able to score and that the pre-nerf Gengar would have never let that happen. A response jokingly deemed the character unplayable after the update.

The comments continued to roll in about Gengar being unplayable in Pokemon Unite now. One user mentioned how Gengar only took out four enemies and that pre-nerf, it would have found the fifth and final player for a Penta.

Another player flipped the script and stated that the nerf would actually serve as a buff. With the range changed on Hex, it won't see Gengar move over to a random wild Pokemon, but instead, focus on the player-controlled opponents to deal damage.

Some replies regarding the changes to Gengar were a bit more serious. Perhaps the range of Hex wasn't the problem to begin with, and there should be other changes to truly apply a nerf to the character.

More comments piled in agreeing that the range adjustment wasn't the fix it was meant to be. Gengar's moveset is incredibly strong and will take a bit more than a range reduction to have an impact.

Of course, the serious discussion didn't last long and the sarcastic comments kept pouring in. At the end of the day, Gengar's nerf in the 1.7.1.7 Pokemon Unite update didn't do all that much and players are finding it laughable.

