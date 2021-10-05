All of Aggron's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

A solid fighter in both Pokemon GO's PvE and PvP environments due to its impressive defensive stats, Aggron is a tough nut to crack for plenty of Pokemon, but it does have some major weaknesses.

Pokemon GO: Great moves and Pokemon to take on Aggron

Aggron is resilient, but nowhere near invincible in battle if trainers play to type advantage (Image via The Pokemon Company).

Aggron's Steel/Rock-typing, along with its defensive capabilities, can make it a tough target to take out in a protracted fight. However, it retains three elemental weaknesses, two of which are doubly effective and deal severe super effective damage to it.

For Pokemon GO trainers hoping to topple Aggron in either PvE or PvP battles, opting for a Fighting-type or Ground-type Pokemon will go a long way. At the very least, Fighting-type or Ground-type moves should be used if matching Pokemon aren't available to use them.

How to defeat Aggron

Aggron has a few weaknesses (image via Niantic)

In total, Aggron is weak to Fighting, Water, and Ground-type moves in Pokemon and Pokemon GO. However, Fighting and Ground-type moves are super effective against both of Aggron's types, dealing double the super-effective damage compared to the normal one inflicted by water attacks.

If players are able to use Fighting and Ground-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO and match the moves, they'll also be able to obtain a Same Type Attack Bonus, magnifying the damage on Aggron even more.

There are tons of Pokemon and moves that match the necessary type to hammer away at Aggron's HP, but below players can find some of the best counters in Pokemon GO when dealing with the Iron Armor Pokemon:

Fast Moves

Counter (Fighting-type)

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Mud-Slap (Ground-type)

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Water Gun (Water-type)

Charge Moves

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type) (Lucario)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Earth Power (Ground-type)

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Bulldoze (Ground-type)

Hydro Cannon (Water-type)

Superpower (Fighting-type)

Pokemon

Lucario

Conkledurr

Machamp

Mega Lopunny

Excadrill

Landorus

Groudon

Garchomp

Breloom

Rhyperior

Blaziken

Hariyama

Sirfetch'd

Haxorus

Heracross

Toxicroak

Krookodile

Emboar

Golurk

Sawk

Donphan

Mega Gengar (using Focus Blast)

Mamoswine

Alakazam (using Counter and Focus Blast)

Golem

Gallade

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Primeape

Alolan Dugtrio

Pangoro

Flygon

Swampert

Falinks

With the Pokemon and moves outlined above, Aggron should prove little challenge in the face of the super-effective damage being inflicted on it. Aggron is a defensive force in Pokemon GO, but no Pokemon is invincible in battle.

