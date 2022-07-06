All Articuno weaknesses and counters for Pokemon GO Raids

Pokemon GO is as successful as it is thanks to its wide appeal and ability to cater to a multitude of different audiences. With the game being based on the largest grossing media franchise in the world, there are a lot of memorable characters players can encounter as well.

The game supports several gameplay styles, and everyone can play it their way. Whether players want a competitive experience or just a way to trade and socialize with a group of friends, Niantic's mobile game is highly accessible. One of the more social experiences that players can choose to engage in is the Raid Battle feature. This type of battle puts a group of trainers against strong bosses.

To keep the game fresh, Niantic cycles the Raid Bosses that players encounter in a given time period. The feature also has different tiers of bosses that dictate the difficulty and value of the boss. The 5-Star Raids belong to one of the highest tiers and typically feature a Legendary Pokemon.

Tips for Raids in Pokemon GO and how to counter Articuno

Official imagery for Articuno in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Before challenging any Raid in Pokemon GO, players must first know what they are going up against. Knowing a Pokemon's typing is the key to victory. This is easier for players who are more experienced with the franchise but there are various resources online to help new trainers.

Articuno is an Ice and Flying-type Pokemon. As many players are aware, Ice is a terrible defensive typing with no defensive utility whatsoever. Ice and Flying share a common weakness to Rock-type attacks. Using Fire and Electric-type attacks will also give players an upper edge since Articuno is weak to them.

Knowing how a Pokemon is built in terms of stats can help formulate a strategy. Though players may not need to know the exact stat values to reign victorious, knowing whether or not a Pokemon is defense-oriented can help steer players in the right direction when structuring an optimal team.

A solid mix of offensive and defensive Pokemon is a great general strategy to use when challenging any Raid Battle in Pokemon GO. Special kinds of defensive Pokemon are known as anchors and come in handy when ally players need a few seconds to heal up their damage dealing Pokemon.

Aggron

Aggron as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aggron is a great Pokemon to bring to an Articuno Raid in Pokemon GO due to its typing of Rock and Steel countering Articuno perfectly. As Articuno is weak to both Rock and Steel attacks, there are more options when it comes to the optimal moveset to bring to the fight.

Overall, Aggron is a great anchor choice as well as a great option for a damage dealing Pokemon.

Magnezone

Magnezone as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mangezone is a great option for players in need of a damage dealing Pokemon. Though it is a great choice for battles in Pokemon GO in general, it shines in fights with Articuno. This is thanks to the Pokemon's high attack stat and great defensive typing. However, this Pokemon can be hard to obtain for newer players.

Heatran

Heatran as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the privileged few with access to it, Heatran is a great option for this Raid. Heatran is a Legendary with extraordinary power and defense both in stats and typing. It is a Steel and Fire-type which makes it more than capable of punching a hole through the Ice-type Articuno.

However, given that Heatran is a Legendary Pokemon, it is quite hard to get a hold of in Pokemon GO.

