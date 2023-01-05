All Catching Power Sandwiches and their recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have introduced one of the most surprisingly intricate mechanics the franchise has ever seen in one of the oddest ways imaginable. Initially thought to be a joke upon its reveal, the sandwich-making mechanic turned out to be more complicated than many players gave it credit for.

Since the two games have some of the highest numbers of special Pokemon to catch, many players may find themselves in need of some extra help to boost their capture rates. Thankfully, a quick stop at the nearest deli can help solve this issue, as players can make sandwiches with special qualities that boost these probabilities.

However, given how ingredients have different properties, many may feel a bit overwhelmed when it's time to make their perfect meal. Thankfully, once players learn what ingredients they need and how to best use them, making sandwiches becomes incredibly easy.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Guide to Catching Power Sandwiches

Making a sandwich can be done through the Pokemon Picnic mini-game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Every ingredient in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet comes in many parts. Most of these hold three different effects, but there are some outliers. Many ingredients hold values for catching, encountering, and raid enhancements. The only exception to this for catching ingredients is the cheese, which trades raid power for EXP gains and item drops.

Every ingredient is also linked to one of the many elemental types, and players who have previously made shiny hunting sandwiches will be familiar with this. Though less important to the effects of the sandwich, each ingredient also comes with its own flavor profile, which determines the overall quality of the food.

Here is a list of every Catching Power ingredient and what types they are linked to:

Avocado - Dragon

Bacon - Rock

Cheese - Every type

Cherry Tomatoes - Bug

Cucumber - Water

Fried Fillet - Normal, Flying, Ground, Bug, Steel, Water, Electric, Ice, Dark

Green Bell Pepper - Poison

Ham - Ground

Hamburger - Steel

Klawf Stick - Ice

Lettuce - Grass

Onion - Psychic

Pickle - Fighting

Potato Tortilla - Fighting, Poison, Rock, Ghost, Fire, Grass, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy

Prosciutto - Flying

Red Bell Pepper - Fire

Red Onion - Ghost

Smoked Fillet - Dark

Tofu - Normal

Tomato - Fairy

Yellow Bell Pepper - Electric

Most of these ingredients have a base Catching Power score of four, with the only exceptions being the hamburger, fried fillet, potato tortilla, and cheese.

You can also earn recipes by progressing through the game and visiting sandwich shops across Paldea. There, you will find a gentleman by the cashier who claims to be collecting sandwich recipes. After you interact with him, he will share some of these recipes.

If you want to reach different levels of Catching Power, you will need to match ingredients with the same type boost. For example, if you want to catch a Dondozo (a very popular pick in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's current metagame), you will want to make a sandwich comprised of cucumbers, cheese, and fried fillet.

Once you get better acquainted with the different sandwich combinations and their effects, you can begin to construct sandwiches that work best for catching other creatures like Legendaries and even Paradox Pokemon. A solid grasp of recipes is a must-have for those looking to make the most of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's post-game.

Though it may seem a bit overwhelming at first, you can easily get used to the functionality of each ingredient in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The right sandwich can save you hours of time, so you won't want to ignore this new game mechanic.

