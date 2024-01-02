Pokemon

All Pokemon that evolve by trading

Evolutions that require trading in Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the expansive world of Pokemon, evolution through trading is a unique yet fruitful process. Evolution, the transformative process many creatures undergo, takes various forms — from leveling up to exposure to Evolutionary Stones and friendship. However, trade evolution adds more complexity and significance to this phenomenon.

When a player trades a specific critter to another game, it undergoes evolution. Sometimes, this process is supplemented by holding particular items introduced in the second generation, which induce evolution. In this article, we will dive into further details and the list of Pokemon that undergo Trade Evolution.

All evolutions achieved through trading in Pokemon

Kingdra and Scizor in the anime (Image via TPC)
One of the primary benefits of trade evolution is its necessity in completing the Pokedex. Certain species can only be obtained by trading with other game versions. For instance, Meowth, found abundantly in Blue, remains elusive in Red, necessitating a trade between players to complete their collection.

Moreover, some creatures evolve only after being traded, making the act of exchange fundamental to their development and game progression.

The following list shows all the Pokemon that evolve after trading:

Evolve from Evolve into Evolution requirement along with Trading
KadabraAlakazamTrade
MachokeMachampTrade
GravelerGolemTrade
Alolan GravelerAlolan GolemTrade
HaunterGengarTrade
PoliwhirlPolitoedTrade holding a King's Rock
SlowpokeSlowkingTrade holding a King's Rock
OnixSteelixTrade holding a Metal Coat
ScytherScizorTrade holding a Metal Coat
SeadraKingdraTrade holding a Dragon Scale
PorygonPorygon2Trade holding an Upgrade
Porygon2Porygon-ZTrade holding a Dubious Disc
ClamperlHuntailTrade holding a Deep Sea Tooth
ClamperlGorebyssTrade holding a Deep Sea Scale
FeebasMiloticTrade holding a Prism Scale
RhydonRhyperiorTrade holding a Protector
ElectabuzzElectivireTrade holding an Electirizer
MagmarMagmortarTrade holding a Magmarizer
DusclopsDusknoirTrade holding a Reaper Cloth
BoldoreGigalithTrade
GurdurrConkeldurrTrade
KarrablastEscavalierTrade with a Shelmet
ShelmetAccelgorTrade with a Karrablast
SpritzeeAromatisseTrade holding a Sachet
Swirlix Slurpuff Trade holding a Whipped Dream
Phantump Trevenant Trade
Pumpkaboo Gourgeist Trade

Pros and cons of Trade Evolution in Pokemon

Trading in the anime (Image via TPC)
Beyond fulfilling the Pokedex, traded pocket monsters gain increased experience, fostering quicker battle growth. Creatures traded from games in different languages gain even more experience, promoting diversity and cross-cultural connections within the universe. Notably, trade isn't merely about swapping creatures, as it also allows the transfer of rare items between games, enhancing gameplay and resource management.

However, trade evolution isn't without its challenges. A critter traded to a different trainer might not readily obey commands unless they possess the necessary Gym Badges or Stamps.

Additionally, the friendship level is reset to its base when traded, though recent generations have mitigated this by allowing the creature to return to its original trainer. Moreover, a traded critter's nickname remains unchangeable, preserving the original trainer's identity.

