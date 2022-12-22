All Exp. Point Power Sandwiches and their recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Cooking is one of the core gameplay mechanics players enjoy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Crafting and eating various sandwiches in the game provides one with additional boons that help make certain aspects of the game easier.
One such beneficial type of food in the game is the Exp. Point Power Sandwich will give you additional experience points after catching a Pokemon. However, the Pokemon needs to be the same type of sandwich you consumed.
Hence, there are multiple recipes for the Exp. Point Power Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet each catering to a particular type and level of Pokemon.
Hence, this guide will go over all the Exp. Point Power Sandwichs in Scarlet and Violet, along with their recipes, have been discovered.
Exp. Point Power Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
1) Ground Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches
A) Level 2
Ultra Zesty Sandwich
- Chili Sauce
- Jalapeno
- Herbed Sausage
- Sliced Green Pepper
- Onion
- Watercress
Ultra Herbed Sausage Sandwich
- Herbed Sausage
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Lettuce
2) Normal Type Exp. Point Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Five Alarm Sandwich
- Ketchup
- Chorizo
- Pepper
- Sliced Green Pepper
- Mustard
- Onion
Great Peanut Butter Sandwich
- Red Onion
- Cucumber
- Mayonnaise
- Cheese
- Salty Herba Mystica
- Salt
- Egg
B) Level 2
Master Egg Sandwich
- Egg
- Red Onion
- Cucumber
- Salty Herba Mystica
- Salt
- Mayonnaise
- Cheese
3) Fighting Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches
A) Level 1
Zesty Sandwich
- Herbed Sausage
- Chili Sauce
- Onion
- Jalapeno
B) Level 2
Master Tower Sandwich
- Noodles
- Rice
- Tofu
- Hamburger
- Curry Powder
- Salt
- Bitter Herba Mystica
- Olive Oil
- Klawf Stick
- Potato Salad
Master Herbed Sausage Sandwich
- Ketchup
- Herbed Sausage
- Mustard
- Lettuce
4) Steel Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches
A) Level 1
Fried Fillet Sandwich
- Fried Fillet
- Mayonnaise
- Ketchup
- Potato Salad
Great Egg Sandwich
- Egg
- Salt
- Mayonnaise
- Cucumber
- Red Onion
Cheese Sandwich
- Cheese
- Pepper
- Salt
- Cream Cheese
Egg Sandwich
- Egg
- Salt
- Mayonnaise
- Cucumber
Tower Sandwich
- Hamburger
- Noodles
- Olive Oil
- Salt
- Curry Powder
- Potato Salad
- Rice
B) Level 2
Master Variety Sandwich
- Vinegar
- Bitter Herba Mystica
- Potato Salad
- Smoked Fillet
- Hamburger
- Prosciutto
- Cherry Tomatoes
- Salt
Great Tower Sandwich
- Potato Salad
- Rice
- Klawf Stick
- Hamburger
- Olive Oil
- Salt
- Curry Powder
- Noodles
Ultra Egg Sandwich
- Cheese
- Egg
- Salt
- Mayonnaise
- Cucumber
- Red Onion
5) Ghost Type Exp Point Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Great Smoky Sandwich
- Vinegar
- Pepper
- Smoked Fillet
- Watercress
- Salt
- Red Onion
B) Level 2
Ultra Decadent Sandwich
- Basil
- Vinegar
- Olive Oil
- Smoked Fillet
- Klawf Stick
- Watercress
- Salt
- Tofu
- Red Onion
Bitter Jambon Beurre
- Ham
- Bitter Herba Mystica
- Butter
6) Bug Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches
A) Level 1
Great Cheese Sandwich
- Pepper
- Salt
- Avocado
- Cheese
- Cream Cheese
7) Ice Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches
A) Level 1
Decadent Sandwich
- Vinegar
- Klawf Stick
- Olive Oil
- Smoked Fillet
- Salt
- Watercress
- Basil
B) Level 2
Legendary Salty Sandwich
- Salty Herba Mystica
- Bacon
- Lettuce
- Pepper
Legendary Bitter Sandwich
- Bacon
- Lettuce
- Bitter Herba Mystica
- Pepper
8) Psychic Type Exp Point Power Sandwich
A) Level 2
Master Smoky Sandwich
- Smoked Fillet
- Red Onion
- Pepper
- Basil
- Watercress
- Salt
- Salty Herba Mystica
- Vinegar
9) Dragon Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches
A) Level 1
Great Five-Alarm Sandwich
- Pepper
- Onion
- Chorizo
- Ketchup
- Sliced Green Pepper
- Basil
- Mustard
Ultra Five-Alarm Sandwich
- Basil
- Ketchup
- Chorizo
- Onion
- Jalapeno
- Mustard
- Sliced Green Pepper
- Pepper
Avocado Sandwich
- Salt
- Avocado
- Smoked Fillet
B) Level 2
Ultra Cheese Sandwich
- Cream Cheese
- Pepper
- Salt
- Avocado
- Basil
- Cheese
10) Fire Type Exp. Point Power Sandwich
A) Level 2
Ultra Noodle Sandwich
- Olive Oil
- Noodles
- Lettuce
- Ketchup
- Chorizo
11) Grass Type Exp. Point Power Sandwich
A) Level 2
Ultra Avocado Sandwich
- Smoked Fillet
- Tomato
- Avocado
- Lettuce
- Salt
12) Electric Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches
A) Level 1
Curry & Noodle Sandwich
- Yellow Bell Pepper
- Olive Oil
- Salt
- Curry Powder
- Noodles
- Red Bell Pepper
- Bacon
B) Level 2
Master Cheese Sandwich
- Cheese
- Avocado
- Pepper
- Salty Herba Mystica
- Cream Cheese
- Basil
- Salt
Master Noodle Sandwich
- Chorizo
- Lettuce
- Bitter Herba Mystica
- Olive Oil
- Ketchup
- Noodles
13) Dark Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches
A) Level 1
Smoky Sandwich
- Vinegar
- Smoked Fillet
- Watercress
- Salt
- Pepper
Great Avocado Sandwich
- Tomato
- Salt
- Avocado
- Smoked Fillet
B) Level 2
Great Sushi Sandwich
- Klawf Stick
- Salt
- Smoked Fillet
- Rice
- Watercress
- Wasabi
- Vinegar
Master Avocado Sandwich
- Salt
- Tomato
- Lettuce
- Smoked Fillet
- Salty Herba Mystica
- Avocado
Ultra Smoky Sandwich
- Pepper
- Watercress
- Vinegar
- Salt
- Red Onion
- Basil
- Smoked Fillet
14) Water Type Exp/ Point Power Sandwiches
A) Level 1
Great Zesty Sandwich
- Sliced Green Pepper
- Chili Sauce
- Jalapeno
- Onion
- Herbed Sausage
Raid Power Sandwich
- 3x Herbed Sausage
- 3x Rice
- 2x Horseradish
- Chili Sauce
- Whipped Cream
These are currently the available Exp. Point Power Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The list will be updated periodically when the community discovers more recipes.
These consumable items are some of the best ways to level your Pokemon faster in the games.