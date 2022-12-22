All Exp. Point Power Sandwiches and their recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Cooking is one of the core gameplay mechanics players enjoy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Crafting and eating various sandwiches in the game provides one with additional boons that help make certain aspects of the game easier.

One such beneficial type of food in the game is the Exp. Point Power Sandwich will give you additional experience points after catching a Pokemon. However, the Pokemon needs to be the same type of sandwich you consumed.

Hence, there are multiple recipes for the Exp. Point Power Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet each catering to a particular type and level of Pokemon.

Hence, this guide will go over all the Exp. Point Power Sandwichs in Scarlet and Violet, along with their recipes, have been discovered.

Exp. Point Power Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Ground Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches

A) Level 2

Ultra Zesty Sandwich

Chili Sauce

Jalapeno

Herbed Sausage

Sliced Green Pepper

Onion

Watercress

Ultra Herbed Sausage Sandwich

Herbed Sausage

Ketchup

Mustard

Lettuce

2) Normal Type Exp. Point Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Five Alarm Sandwich

Ketchup

Chorizo

Pepper

Sliced Green Pepper

Mustard

Onion

Great Peanut Butter Sandwich

Red Onion

Cucumber

Mayonnaise

Cheese

Salty Herba Mystica

Salt

Egg

B) Level 2

Master Egg Sandwich

Egg

Red Onion

Cucumber

Salty Herba Mystica

Salt

Mayonnaise

Cheese

3) Fighting Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches

A) Level 1

Zesty Sandwich

Herbed Sausage

Chili Sauce

Onion

Jalapeno

B) Level 2

Master Tower Sandwich

Noodles

Rice

Tofu

Hamburger

Curry Powder

Salt

Bitter Herba Mystica

Olive Oil

Klawf Stick

Potato Salad

Master Herbed Sausage Sandwich

Ketchup

Herbed Sausage

Mustard

Lettuce

4) Steel Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches

A) Level 1

Fried Fillet Sandwich

Fried Fillet

Mayonnaise

Ketchup

Potato Salad

Great Egg Sandwich

Egg

Salt

Mayonnaise

Cucumber

Red Onion

Cheese Sandwich

Cheese

Pepper

Salt

Cream Cheese

Egg Sandwich

Egg

Salt

Mayonnaise

Cucumber

Tower Sandwich

Hamburger

Noodles

Olive Oil

Salt

Curry Powder

Potato Salad

Rice

B) Level 2

Master Variety Sandwich

Vinegar

Bitter Herba Mystica

Potato Salad

Smoked Fillet

Hamburger

Prosciutto

Cherry Tomatoes

Salt

Great Tower Sandwich

Potato Salad

Rice

Klawf Stick

Hamburger

Olive Oil

Salt

Curry Powder

Noodles

Ultra Egg Sandwich

Cheese

Egg

Salt

Mayonnaise

Cucumber

Red Onion

5) Ghost Type Exp Point Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Great Smoky Sandwich

Vinegar

Pepper

Smoked Fillet

Watercress

Salt

Red Onion

B) Level 2

Ultra Decadent Sandwich

Basil

Vinegar

Olive Oil

Smoked Fillet

Klawf Stick

Watercress

Salt

Tofu

Red Onion

Bitter Jambon Beurre

Ham

Bitter Herba Mystica

Butter

6) Bug Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches

A) Level 1

Great Cheese Sandwich

Pepper

Salt

Avocado

Cheese

Cream Cheese

7) Ice Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches

A) Level 1

Decadent Sandwich

Vinegar

Klawf Stick

Olive Oil

Smoked Fillet

Salt

Watercress

Basil

B) Level 2

Legendary Salty Sandwich

Salty Herba Mystica

Bacon

Lettuce

Pepper

Legendary Bitter Sandwich

Bacon

Lettuce

Bitter Herba Mystica

Pepper

8) Psychic Type Exp Point Power Sandwich

A) Level 2

Master Smoky Sandwich

Smoked Fillet

Red Onion

Pepper

Basil

Watercress

Salt

Salty Herba Mystica

Vinegar

9) Dragon Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches

A) Level 1

Great Five-Alarm Sandwich

Pepper

Onion

Chorizo

Ketchup

Sliced Green Pepper

Basil

Mustard

Ultra Five-Alarm Sandwich

Basil

Ketchup

Chorizo

Onion

Jalapeno

Mustard

Sliced Green Pepper

Pepper

Avocado Sandwich

Salt

Avocado

Smoked Fillet

B) Level 2

Ultra Cheese Sandwich

Cream Cheese

Pepper

Salt

Avocado

Basil

Cheese

10) Fire Type Exp. Point Power Sandwich

A) Level 2

Ultra Noodle Sandwich

Olive Oil

Noodles

Lettuce

Ketchup

Chorizo

11) Grass Type Exp. Point Power Sandwich

A) Level 2

Ultra Avocado Sandwich

Smoked Fillet

Tomato

Avocado

Lettuce

Salt

12) Electric Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches

A) Level 1

Curry & Noodle Sandwich

Yellow Bell Pepper

Olive Oil

Salt

Curry Powder

Noodles

Red Bell Pepper

Bacon

B) Level 2

Master Cheese Sandwich

Cheese

Avocado

Pepper

Salty Herba Mystica

Cream Cheese

Basil

Salt

Master Noodle Sandwich

Chorizo

Lettuce

Bitter Herba Mystica

Olive Oil

Ketchup

Noodles

13) Dark Type Exp. Point Power Sandwiches

A) Level 1

Smoky Sandwich

Vinegar

Smoked Fillet

Watercress

Salt

Pepper

Great Avocado Sandwich

Tomato

Salt

Avocado

Smoked Fillet

B) Level 2

Great Sushi Sandwich

Klawf Stick

Salt

Smoked Fillet

Rice

Watercress

Wasabi

Vinegar

Master Avocado Sandwich

Salt

Tomato

Lettuce

Smoked Fillet

Salty Herba Mystica

Avocado

Ultra Smoky Sandwich

Pepper

Watercress

Vinegar

Salt

Red Onion

Basil

Smoked Fillet

14) Water Type Exp/ Point Power Sandwiches

A) Level 1

Great Zesty Sandwich

Sliced Green Pepper

Chili Sauce

Jalapeno

Onion

Herbed Sausage

Raid Power Sandwich

3x Herbed Sausage

3x Rice

2x Horseradish

Chili Sauce

Whipped Cream

These are currently the available Exp. Point Power Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The list will be updated periodically when the community discovers more recipes.

These consumable items are some of the best ways to level your Pokemon faster in the games.

