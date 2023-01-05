All Item Drop Power sandwiches and their recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, sandwiches are a component of the new picnic mechanic and can be purchased at shops through Paldea. By snacking on a nice sandwich every so often, trainers can receive a wide range of different effects to help them on their journey.

One such power is the Item Drop Power, which allows players to receive more crafting items from defeating or capturing Pokemon. Since these materials are important for creating TMs to teach moves to Pocket Monsters, players can always use more.

When certain sandwiches are eaten, they provide a level of Item Drop Power, which increases the percentage of crafting materials trainers receive after defeating or capturing a specific Pokemon.

However, which sandwiches provide this effect in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? What ingredients do they require?

Each Item Drop Power sandwich has a level and elemental type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A jam sandwich provides a level 1 boost to Psychic-type Pokemon drops (Image via Game Freak)

There are a ton of sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that provide Item Drop Power, each with its respective level and elemental type. Trainers will want to utilize the right sandwich for the crafting items they're hoping to collect. Otherwise, the sandwich won't do much good.

The large number of sandwiches with varied Item Drop Powers will ensure that as long as trainers can source the ingredients, they shouldn't lack the ability to farm crafting materials.

Listed below are all Item Drop Power sandwiches and their ingredients in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Jam Sandwich (Psychic-type Level 1) - Strawberry, jam

- Strawberry, jam Great Jam Sandwich (Psychic-type Level 1) - Strawberry, jam, yogurt

- Strawberry, jam, yogurt Ultra Jam Sandwich (Ground-type Level 2) - Strawberry, pineapple, jam, yogurt

- Strawberry, pineapple, jam, yogurt Master Jam Sandwich (Fighting-type Level 2) - Strawberry, pineapple, jam, yogurt, Sweet Herba Mystica

- Strawberry, pineapple, jam, yogurt, Sweet Herba Mystica Peanut Butter Sandwich (Electric-type Level 1) - Banana, peanut butter

- Banana, peanut butter Ultra Peanut Butter Sandwich (Bug-type Level 1) - Banana, peanut butter, butter, jam

- Banana, peanut butter, butter, jam Master Peanut Butter Sandwich (Bug-type Level 2) - Banana, peanut butter, butter, jam, Spicy Herba Mystica

- Banana, peanut butter, butter, jam, Spicy Herba Mystica Great Pickle Sandwich (Fighting-type Level 2) - Pickle, watercress, olive oil

- Pickle, watercress, olive oil Ultra Pickle Sandwich (Fighting-type Level 2) - Pickle, watercress, basil, olive oil

- Pickle, watercress, basil, olive oil Marmalade Sandwich (Fighting-type Level 1) - Cheese, marmalade

- Cheese, marmalade Great Marmalade Sandwich (Poison-type Level 1) - Cheese, marmalade, butter

- Cheese, marmalade, butter Ultra Marmalade Sandwich (Poison-type Level 2) - Cheese, marmalade, butter, cream cheese

- Cheese, marmalade, butter, cream cheese Master Marmalade Sandwich (Fighting-type Level 1) - Cheese, marmalade, butter, cream cheese, Salty Herba Mystica

Great Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich (Normal-type Level 1) - Rice, jalapeno, curry powder, mayonnaise

- Rice, jalapeno, curry powder, mayonnaise Ultra Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich (Fairy-type Level 1) - Rice, jalapeno, tomato, curry powder, mayonnaise

- Rice, jalapeno, tomato, curry powder, mayonnaise Dessert Sandwich (Ice-type Level 1) - Two apples, yogurt, whipped cream

- Two apples, yogurt, whipped cream Great Dessert Sandwich (Ice-type Level 1) - Two apples, kiwi, yogurt, whipped cream

- Two apples, kiwi, yogurt, whipped cream Ultra Dessert Sandwich (Flying-type Level 2) - Two apples, kiwi, strawberry, yogurt, whipped cream

- Two apples, kiwi, strawberry, yogurt, whipped cream Master Dessert Sandwich (Poison-type Level 2) - Two apples, kiwi, strawberry, yogurt, whipped cream, Sweet Herba Mystica

- Two apples, kiwi, strawberry, yogurt, whipped cream, Sweet Herba Mystica Great Tropical Sandwich (Water-type Level 1) - Klawf Stick, avocado, pineapple, marmalade

- Klawf Stick, avocado, pineapple, marmalade Ultra Tropical Sandwich (Water-type Level 2) - Klawf Stick, avocado, pineapple, jalapeno, marmalade

- Klawf Stick, avocado, pineapple, jalapeno, marmalade Master Tropical Sandwich (Ground-type Level 2) - Klawf Stick, avocado, pineapple, jalapeno, marmalade, Sour Herba Mystica

- Klawf Stick, avocado, pineapple, jalapeno, marmalade, Sour Herba Mystica Classic Bocadillo (Fire-type Level 1) - Prosciutto, cheese, potato tortilla, olive oil

- Prosciutto, cheese, potato tortilla, olive oil Master Classic Bocadillo (Ghost-type Level 2) - Prosciutto, cheese, potato tortilla, avocado, olive oil, curry powder, Bitter Herba Mystica

- Prosciutto, cheese, potato tortilla, avocado, olive oil, curry powder, Bitter Herba Mystica Great Refreshing Sandwich (Poison-type Level 1) - Cherry tomatoes, avocado, kiwi, marmalade, salt

- Cherry tomatoes, avocado, kiwi, marmalade, salt Ultra Refreshing Sandwich (Poison-type Level 1) - Cherry tomatoes, avocado, kiwi, pickle, marmalade, salt

Fruit Sandwich (Normal-type Level 1) - Banana, apple, pineapple, kiwi, whipped cream

- Banana, apple, pineapple, kiwi, whipped cream Great Fruit Sandwich (Normal-type Level 2) - Banana, apple, pineapple, kiwi, whipped cream, marmalade

- Banana, apple, pineapple, kiwi, whipped cream, marmalade Ultra Fruit Sandwich (Normal-type Level 2) - Banana, apple, pineapple, kiwi, whipped cream, marmalade, yogurt

- Banana, apple, pineapple, kiwi, whipped cream, marmalade, yogurt Master Fruit Sandwich (Poison-type Level 2) - Banana, apple, pineapple, kiwi, whipped cream, marmalade, yogurt, Sweet Herba Mystica

- Banana, apple, pineapple, kiwi, whipped cream, marmalade, yogurt, Sweet Herba Mystica Klawf Claw Sandwich (Ice-type Level 1) - Klawf Stick, tomato, lettuce, salt, olive oil

- Klawf Stick, tomato, lettuce, salt, olive oil Great Klawf Claw Sandwich (Ice-type Level 1) - Klawf Stick, tomato, lettuce, salt, olive oil, wasabi

- Klawf Stick, tomato, lettuce, salt, olive oil, wasabi Ultra Klawf Claw Sandwich (Electric-type Level 1) - Klawf Stick, tomato, lettuce, yellow bell pepper, salt, olive oil, wasabi, Spicy Herba Mystica

- Klawf Stick, tomato, lettuce, yellow bell pepper, salt, olive oil, wasabi, Spicy Herba Mystica Sweet Sandwich (Bug-type Level 1) - Banana, apple, cheese, whipped cream, butter

- Banana, apple, cheese, whipped cream, butter Great Sweet Sandwich (Bug-type Level 1) - Banana, apple, cheese, whipped cream, butter, salt

- Banana, apple, cheese, whipped cream, butter, salt Ultra Sweet Sandwich (Flying-type Level 2) - Banana, apple, cheese, basil, whipped cream, butter, salt

- Banana, apple, cheese, basil, whipped cream, butter, salt Master Sweet Sandwich (Fighting-type Level 2) - Banana, apple, cheese, basil, whipped cream, butter, salt, Sour Herba Mystica

- Banana, apple, cheese, basil, whipped cream, butter, salt, Sour Herba Mystica Nouveau Veggie Sandwich (Electric-type Level 1) - Watercress, yellow bell pepper, onion, tomato, olive oil, wasabi

- Watercress, yellow bell pepper, onion, tomato, olive oil, wasabi Great Nouveau Veggie Sandwich (Electric-type Level 2) - Watercress, yellow bell pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber, olive oil, wasabi

- Watercress, yellow bell pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber, olive oil, wasabi Spicy-Sweet Sandwich (Ground-type Level 1) - Hamburger, tomato, kiwi, pineapple, butter, horseradish

- Hamburger, tomato, kiwi, pineapple, butter, horseradish Great Spicy-Sweet Sandwich (Poison-type Level 1) - Hamburger, tomato, kiwi, pineapple, avocado, butter, horseradish

- Hamburger, tomato, kiwi, pineapple, avocado, butter, horseradish Ultra Spicy-Sweet Sandwich (Poison-type Level 1) - Hamburger, tomato, kiwi, pineapple, avocado, cheese, butter, horseradish

- Hamburger, tomato, kiwi, pineapple, avocado, cheese, butter, horseradish Master Spicy-Sweet Sandwich (Poison-type Level 2) - Hamburger, tomato, kiwi, pineapple, avocado, cheese, butter, horseradish, Bitter Herba Mystica

- Hamburger, tomato, kiwi, pineapple, avocado, cheese, butter, horseradish, Bitter Herba Mystica Great Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich (Rock-type Level 2) - Noodles, red bell pepper, bacon, yellow bell pepper, jalapeno, olive oil, salt, curry powder

Pokemon trainers can find most ingredients in produce shops and grocers throughout various cities in the Paldea region.

However, Herba Mystica is another story, as trainers will usually need to defeat high-star Tera Raids to acquire it. These rare herbs can be acquired specifically from completing 5- and 6-star raids, which will require a capable Pokemon to battle the raid boss along with some quality teammates.

Once a trainer has the right Pokemon for the job, collecting Herba Mystica becomes a simple process of farming the raid bosses. It can be time-consuming, but the high-quality drops left by upper-echelon raid bosses are well worth the effort, even after Herba Mystica is taken into account.

Once a trainer eats a sandwich of their choosing, it should last quite a while and increase the drop yields of any Pokemon that matches its Item Drop Power element.

For maximum results, players will also want to head to the right region or area that has Pokemon of the corresponding elemental types. This will allow maximum crafting material collection and can be accomplished through Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's auto-battle feature if a player would like.

Farming for materials is still a time-consuming endeavor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, once players rack up plenty of sandwich ingredients and Herba Mystica, the process should be much less grating.

Poll : 0 votes