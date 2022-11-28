How to easily obtain Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are a big departure from the franchise's traditional formula. In addition to a massive open world, the narrative is also overhauled with three questlines in place for players to partake in. One of these, Path of Legends, sees players undertake a journey to find the rare Herba Mystica. These are a series of herbs protected by what are known as Titan Pokemon, giant variants of normal-sized creatures.

This guide covers how to get the Spicy Herba Mystica, which has a bunch of prequisites before players can begin the hunt for them. Here's the rundown.

Players will need to grind Tera Raids to get the Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To put it simply, each flavor of Herb Mystica is tied to Tera Raid drops. Tera Raids are timed battles against strong Pokemon encountered at shining pilars of light that emanate from crystals. This can either be done solo or with friends. However, the Pokemon featured will have a large pool of HP and will be Terastallized, the new Paldean phenomenon of monsters being temporarily encased in a crystalline sheen and gaining access to a new elemental Type.

The Spicy variant drops only in 5 and 6-star Tera Raids. 5-star Raids are available after beating the main storyline. Meanwhile, 6-star Raids will be unlocked after the story events in the Academy Ace Tournament. The monsters in these Raids are considerably stronger, so players should be prepared accordingly. Do note that the Spicy Herba Mystica only drops from specific 5 and 6-star Tera Raid bosses. Even then, it's an uncommon drop, so players will need to beat these Raids a few times before they receive it as one of the potential rewards. The Raid Bosses that can drop the Spicy Herba Mystica are as follows:

5-star:

Arcanine

Gengar

Scyther

Tauros

Gyarados

Dragonite

Scizor

Blissey

Tyranitar

Breloom

Slaking

Hariyama

Glalie

Salamence

Staraptor

Luxray

Drifblim

Honchkrow

Garchomp

Abomasnow

Gallade

Krookodile

Amoonguss

Eelektross

Haxorus

Braviary

Mudsdale

Tsareena

Passimian

Flapple

Grimmsnarl

Falinks

Indeedee

Dondozo

Palafin

Revavroom

Cetitan

Baxcalibur

Bombirdier

Mabosstiff

Brambleghast

Ceruledge

Kingambit

Annihilape

Among these, the following have a 76% chance of dropping any Herba Mystica: Gengar, Blissey, Glailie, Drifblim, Amoongus, Eelektross, Dondozo, Palafin, and Cetitan.

6-star:

Tauros

Gyarados

Vaporeon

Flareon

Dragonite

Scizor

Heracross

Blissey,

Tyranitar

Breloom

Salamence

Staraptor

Garchomp

Leafeon

Gallade

Amoonguss

Haxorus

Lycanroc

Pincurchin

Farigiraf

Dondozo,

Revavroom

Cetitan

Baxcalibur

Pawmot

Bombirdier

Mabosstiff

Ceruledge

Kingambit

Annihilape

Among these, the following have an 83% chance of dropping any Herba Mystica: Blissey, Amoongus, Vaporeon, Dondozo, Farigiraf, and Cetitan.

Players may want to go for 5-star raids since they are easier to beat. Spicy Herba Mystica is used in making sandwiches for picnics. One of the latest mechanics for Scarlet and Violet is a minigame that allows players to construct sandwiches of their liking. It lets them pick what ingredients they wish to use and players can pile them up to create various delicacies.

The minigame also features physics for ingredients like ham and tomatoes, meaning players must take care not to overcrowd the sandwich lest it threatens to tip over. Using the Spicy Herba Mystica in these sandwiches will grant a boosted chance to encounter shiny Pokemon. Shinies are rare, alternate-colored variants of normal creatures. For example, while a normal Vaporeon is blue in color, its encounterable shiny variant is pink.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are currently available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

