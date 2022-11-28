How to easily obtain Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are a big departure from the franchise's traditional formula. In addition to a massive open world, the narrative is also overhauled with three questlines in place for players to partake in. One of these, Path of Legends, sees players undertake a journey to find the rare Herba Mystica. These are a series of herbs protected by what are known as Titan Pokemon, giant variants of normal-sized creatures.
This guide covers how to get the Spicy Herba Mystica, which has a bunch of prequisites before players can begin the hunt for them. Here's the rundown.
Players will need to grind Tera Raids to get the Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
To put it simply, each flavor of Herb Mystica is tied to Tera Raid drops. Tera Raids are timed battles against strong Pokemon encountered at shining pilars of light that emanate from crystals. This can either be done solo or with friends. However, the Pokemon featured will have a large pool of HP and will be Terastallized, the new Paldean phenomenon of monsters being temporarily encased in a crystalline sheen and gaining access to a new elemental Type.
The Spicy variant drops only in 5 and 6-star Tera Raids. 5-star Raids are available after beating the main storyline. Meanwhile, 6-star Raids will be unlocked after the story events in the Academy Ace Tournament. The monsters in these Raids are considerably stronger, so players should be prepared accordingly. Do note that the Spicy Herba Mystica only drops from specific 5 and 6-star Tera Raid bosses. Even then, it's an uncommon drop, so players will need to beat these Raids a few times before they receive it as one of the potential rewards. The Raid Bosses that can drop the Spicy Herba Mystica are as follows:
5-star:
- Arcanine
- Gengar
- Scyther
- Tauros
- Gyarados
- Dragonite
- Scizor
- Blissey
- Tyranitar
- Breloom
- Slaking
- Hariyama
- Glalie
- Salamence
- Staraptor
- Luxray
- Drifblim
- Honchkrow
- Garchomp
- Abomasnow
- Gallade
- Krookodile
- Amoonguss
- Eelektross
- Haxorus
- Braviary
- Mudsdale
- Tsareena
- Passimian
- Flapple
- Grimmsnarl
- Falinks
- Indeedee
- Dondozo
- Palafin
- Revavroom
- Cetitan
- Baxcalibur
- Bombirdier
- Mabosstiff
- Brambleghast
- Ceruledge
- Kingambit
- Annihilape
Among these, the following have a 76% chance of dropping any Herba Mystica: Gengar, Blissey, Glailie, Drifblim, Amoongus, Eelektross, Dondozo, Palafin, and Cetitan.
6-star:
- Tauros
- Gyarados
- Vaporeon
- Flareon
- Dragonite
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Blissey,
- Tyranitar
- Breloom
- Salamence
- Staraptor
- Garchomp
- Leafeon
- Gallade
- Amoonguss
- Haxorus
- Lycanroc
- Pincurchin
- Farigiraf
- Dondozo,
- Revavroom
- Cetitan
- Baxcalibur
- Pawmot
- Bombirdier
- Mabosstiff
- Ceruledge
- Kingambit
- Annihilape
Among these, the following have an 83% chance of dropping any Herba Mystica: Blissey, Amoongus, Vaporeon, Dondozo, Farigiraf, and Cetitan.
Players may want to go for 5-star raids since they are easier to beat. Spicy Herba Mystica is used in making sandwiches for picnics. One of the latest mechanics for Scarlet and Violet is a minigame that allows players to construct sandwiches of their liking. It lets them pick what ingredients they wish to use and players can pile them up to create various delicacies.
The minigame also features physics for ingredients like ham and tomatoes, meaning players must take care not to overcrowd the sandwich lest it threatens to tip over. Using the Spicy Herba Mystica in these sandwiches will grant a boosted chance to encounter shiny Pokemon. Shinies are rare, alternate-colored variants of normal creatures. For example, while a normal Vaporeon is blue in color, its encounterable shiny variant is pink.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are currently available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.