All recurring one-day events in Pokemon GO, ranked

To keep the playerbase invested in Pokemon GO, Niantic has implemented a lot of one-day events in the game. Not only does this help by occasionally spicing up the rather bland encounter tables, but it also incentivizes players to check in often to avoid missing out on any rare creatures or items.

However, not all of these occasions benefit every part of the playerbase. With Pokemon GO having so many different facets of gameplay, there will be some people who gravitate more towards one than another, limiting the experience of these events to only those who enjoy that one specific part of the game.

Ranking Pokemon GO's one-day events from worst to best

6) Battle Days

Battle Days sadly have very little value as they only grant bonuses (Image via Niantic)

Retaining purely to the Battle League, Battle Days are incredibly lackluster. These Pokemon GO events only provide a bonus to earned stardust, increase the number of battles players can participate in per day, and offer a short research questline that typically rewards players with low-tier items and some profile XP.

There are no special encounters or limited-time cosmetics. Creature spawns are also unaffected.

5) Spotlight Hours/Raid Hours

Spotlight and Raid Hours happen once per week (Image via Niantic)

Since both Spotlight and Raid Hours take place once per week and have the same effect, they have been grouped together for this ranking. Spotlight Hours drastically increase the spawn rate of a certain creature in the wild for an hour. Raids do the same, except with Raid Bosses appearing more frequently instead of standard wild Pokemon.

These events are great but do not offer increased shiny odds, nor do they make participating in raids any less costly. Nevertheless, they still offer some incredibly rare creatures most of the time.

4) Raid Days

Raid Days are much like Raid Hours, but offer rarer creatures, last longer, and offer an increase in shiny odds (Image via Niantic)

Raid Days have become some of the most highly-anticipated events in Pokemon GO thanks to the occasions offering rare and often brand-new creatures for players to collect. Unlike Raid Hours, Raid Days give five additional free Raid Passes, and the Raid Bosses have a higher chance of being shiny.

In addition to these free benefits, you can also purchase a ticket for $5 that grants you even more bonuses throughout the Raid Day.

3) Research Days

Research Days can be a great chance to find some Shiny Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Research Days are one of the more accessible events for players to enjoy in Pokemon GO, thanks to it directly impacting the spawns for its duration. These events usually have a theme, so the creatures that can be encountered are normally ones that fit the theme, like the recent Charged-Up Research Day in Pokemon GO being themed around Electric-type Pokemon.

In addition, the creatures you can earn encounters through completing research tasks have an increased chance of being found in their shiny variants.

2) Hatch Day

Hatch Days revolve entirely around hatching eggs (Image via Niantic)

As can be gathered from the name, Pokemon GO Hatch Days are celebrations revolving around acquiring and hatching as many eggs as possible. These eggs will have an increased chance of hatching into the spotlight monster for the event, with the eggs also having a higher chance of yielding Pokemon with better IVs and more likely to be shiny.

One downside of this event is that Incubators can still be quite pricey. If you do not have enough Incubators, your egg box will quickly overflow. This may prevent you from hatching as many eggs as you would have liked.

1) Community Days

Niantic has announced that Litten will be the next subject for a Community Day (Image via Niantic)

Community Days are the ultimate event for Pokemon GO. Players look forward to a rendition every month, thanks to its many benefits. Not only do these events grant a rare creature an incredibly high spawn rate for an afternoon, but it also significantly boosts their chances of being shiny.

These events also come with special 4-star Raid Battles and an optional ticket you can purchase to unlock bonus missions. During these events, the final forms for the spotlight creature receive a special move that is not regularly available, making the occasion great for competitive players.