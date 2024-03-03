Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day preparation guide

The Pokemon GO Charged-up Research Day event is the first of its kind in the brand-new season of World of Wonders. This event is themed around Electric-type Pocket Monsters, justifying the name Charged-up. You can participate in this event on Sunday, March 3, 2024, between 3 pm and 5 pm local time.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Charged-up Research Day event to help you make the most out of it.

How to prepare for the Pokemon GO Charged-up Research Day event

This event is going to feature Electric-type Pokemon, so it is advisable to Mega Evolve an Electric-type Pocket Monster to get extra Candy, Candy CL, and XP every time you catch a Pokemon.

Mega Ampharos and Mega Manectric are a couple of Electric-type monsters that you can Mega Evolve for the bonus.

Also, please ensure you catch as many monsters as possible to move closer to finishing the Rocker Platinum Medal, which requires you to catch 2,500 Electric-type Pokemon.

Speaking of Medals, since this event revolves around Research Tasks, consider working towards completing the Pokemon Ranger Platinum Medal which requires you to complete 2,500 Field Research Tasks.

Since this event will last for three hours, ensure you have adequate free space for Pokemon in your Pokemon Storage before the event starts. You should do the same for your Item Storage. The latter, however, is not as important as clearing the Pokemon Storage.

Best wild Pokemon spawns during the Pokemon GO Charged-up Research Day event

These are the wild Pokemon spawns that you should consider catching during this event in GO:

Pawmi: It evolves into Pawmot which is a good Electric- and Fighting-type Pokemon

It evolves into Pawmot which is a good Electric- and Fighting-type Pokemon Pikachu: You will come closer to finishing the Pikachu Fan Platinum Medal by catching this monster.

The rest of the wild spawns don’t have a lot of use in the current meta of the game. However, you can consider catching them if you want to get Candies and Stardust.

Best Pokemon from Research Tasks during Pokemon GO Charged-up Research Day event

These are the Pokemon that you should consider catching from Research Tasks during this event in GO:

Electrike: This Pokemon evolves into Manectric, which has a Mega Evolution and is one of the best Electric-type raid attackers in the game.

This Pokemon evolves into Manectric, which has a Mega Evolution and is one of the best Electric-type raid attackers in the game. Chinchou: This monster evolves into Lanturn, which sees a lot of play in the Great League of the Pokemon GO Battle League.

All shiny Pokemon during the Pokemon GO Charged-up Research Day event

You can encounter the following shiny Pocket Monsters during this event in GO:

Shiny Pikachu

Shiny Voltorb

Shiny Plusle

Shiny Minun

Shiny Emolga

Shiny Chinchou

Shiny Electrike

Shiny Blitzle

Shiny Joltik

Shiny Helioptile

The last five Pokemon from the list above can be obtained through Research Tasks. All featured Pokemon from the Research Tasks will have a 1-in-10 shiny rate. Thus, it will be quite easy to get a shiny Pocket Monster if you play during the event.

The ones in the wild will not have a 1-in-10 shiny rate. Hence, if you want a shiny Pokemon from the wild, you must do so while they enjoy full shiny odds.

Best raid bosses during the Pokemon GO Charged-up Research Day event

1-star Raids

Snover can be worth looking into if you do not have an Abomasnow with good IVs or want a shiny variant. Abomasnow is great in the Great League, and its Mega Evolution is one of the best Ice-type Pokemon for raids.

Frillish is another great Pokemon to go after in the raids during this event as Jellicent is a strong attacker that you can use in the GO Battle League, especially in the Great League where it sits at #42, and the Ultra League at #21.

3-star raids

Pelipper is a fantastic Great League attacker sitting at #27. It also performs great in the Ultra League, sitting at #22. So, you can raid this monster if you don't have one or want one with good IVs.

5-star Raids

You can get yourself a Tapu Koko as it sees some improvement in the Ultra League and the Master League with its new move, Nature’s Madness. Also, it has a brilliant shiny form. So, you can raid this legendary monster.

Mega Raids

Mega Sceptile is great to have in your account as it is the best Grass-type attacker. If you don’t have a Sceptile with good IVs or want more Mega Energy for this monster, you can participate in these raids.

Sceptile also has a brilliant shiny form. Thus, if you don’t have a Shiny Sceptile, you could get one from the Mega Raids during the Pokemon GO Charged-up Research Day event.

If you want to raid Mega Sceptile, we have a detailed Mega Sceptile Raid guide you should consider going through.