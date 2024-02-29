Pokemon GO Mega Sceptile raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Mega Sceptile is returning to Pokemon GO in the form of the limited-time Mega Raid Boss for the first period of the new season. As such, many players will look forward to getting their hands on this powerful Mega Evolution of a beloved fan favorite. However, these Mega Raids can prove to be quite the challenge for inexperienced players.

With this in mind, it can help to have some knowledge beforehand so players know what to prepare for. Since Mega Sceptile receives a change to its typing from its base form, challenging it is much more complicated beyond just that standard jump in stats expected from a Raid Boss.

Here is everything to know about Mega Sceptile and how to take it down.

Everything to know about Mega Sceptile in Pokemon GO

Mega Sceptile becomes part Dragon-type upon Mega Evolving (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Sceptile is a Dragon and Grass-type Pokemon, compared to Sceptile's base form typing of pure Grass. While this grants it an offensive bonus to some of its Dragon Claw attacks, it amplifies its weakness to Ice-type attacks. As such, moves and creatures of this element should be used when challenging it in battle.

Mega Sceptile is also an offensively built creature with high attack but poor bulk. The lower defense and stamina don't make taking on Mega Sceptile easy by any means. Since the Ice element is the worst defensive typing, there is a certain risk that comes with building a team. As such, it may help to bring a defensive Steel-type to serve as an anchor.

How to counter Mega Sceptile in Pokemon GO

Mega Sceptile can be tricky to build against, given its high attack stat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While using Ice-type Pokemon in this Raid Battle can be risky given their lack of resistances, there are some that players can take with minimal risk. There are also a few Mega Evolutions that should be considered when building a team as well. These forms not only sport an impressive stat boost of their own but also increase moves of their matching element for the raid party.

Here are some great suggestions for Pokemon GO players currently building their raiding team:

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Salamence

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Glalie

Mamoswine

Galarian Darmanitan

Baxcalibur

Weavile

Cetitan

Articuno

Kyurem

Of course, there is some leniency when it comes to building a team for a very large public raid. Raid Parties of over six or so should have more than enough firepower to handle the boss with relative ease, depending on what the other trainers bring to the table. As such, lower-tier picks like Glaceon or Froslass can be used as well, so more casual players who do not grind out Pokemon GO can participate.

In summary, Mega Sceptile's low bulk means it can be easily outclassed by large raid groups with several sources of high damage output. However, its high attack stat means players should take it down quickly to avoid taking too much damage. With a balanced team of Ice and Flying-types, Mega Sceptile should prove no issue for experienced Pokemon GO raiders.