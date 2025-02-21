Pokemon GO Black Kyurem: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

You should know about Pokemon GO Black Kyurem's best moveset and counters before using it in battles. The creature has been available to ticketed GO Tour Unova players in New Taipei City and Los Angeles since February 21, 2025. It will be available to players in the rest of the world starting March 1, 2025, when the Global version of the event takes place.

This article covers everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Black Kyurem's best moveset. It also delves into the best counters to Black Kyurem and the creature's overall PvP and PvE viability.

Pokemon GO Black Kyurem best moveset

Black Kyurem in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Black Kyurem best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Fusion Bolt and Freeze Shock

Pokemon GO Black Kyurem best PvE moveset

Dragon-type attacker

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Outrage

Ice-type attacker

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Freeze Shock

Is Black Kyurem good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO PvP

Black Kyurem is one of the best Master League picks. The creature can use Shadow Claw, one of the best Fast Moves in the game. The neutral damage potential and rapid energy generation work together to allow Black Kyurem to exert shield pressure by spamming out Fusion Bolts. Freeze Shock's extremely high base damage output also gives the creature amazing closing power.

Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO PvE

Black Kyurem is one of the best Ice- and Dragon-type attackers. Unlike White Kyurem in Pokemon GO, who is stuck with Dragon Pulse, this creature can use Outrage. This makes it a much more potent Dragon-type or mixed attacker. However, the lack of an Ice-type Fast Move means it lacks slightly when Ice damage is needed.

Pokemon GO Black Kyurem: All moves and stats

The Fast Attacks that Black Kyurem can learn in Niantic's mobile game are:

Shadow Claw

Dragon Breath

This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:

Stone Edge

Fusion Bolt

Outrage

Iron Head

Blizzard

Freeze Shock

Base stats

Attack: 310

310 Defense: 183

183 Stamina: 245

245 Max CP: 5,206

Pokemon GO Black Kyurem's strengths and weaknesses

Black Kyurem's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Black Kyurem has the following weaknesses:

Dragon

Fairy

Fighting

Rock

Steel

The creature resists the following types of attacks:

Electric

Grass

Water

The types that Black Kyurem can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:

Dragon

Ground

Grass

Flying

Best counters to Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO

Master League counters: Florges, Dialga, Dialga Origin, Therian Landorus, Rhyperior, Dragonite

PvE counters

Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Outrage

White Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere.

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword.

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

