Pokemon GO Black Kyurem: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

You should know about Pokemon GO Black Kyurem's best moveset and counters before using it in battles. The creature has been available to ticketed GO Tour Unova players in New Taipei City and Los Angeles since February 21, 2025. It will be available to players in the rest of the world starting March 1, 2025, when the Global version of the event takes place.
This article covers everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Black Kyurem's best moveset. It also delves into the best counters to Black Kyurem and the creature's overall PvP and PvE viability.
Pokemon GO Black Kyurem best moveset
Pokemon GO Black Kyurem best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Fusion Bolt and Freeze Shock
Pokemon GO Black Kyurem best PvE moveset
Dragon-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Outrage
Ice-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Freeze Shock
Is Black Kyurem good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO PvP
Black Kyurem is one of the best Master League picks. The creature can use Shadow Claw, one of the best Fast Moves in the game. The neutral damage potential and rapid energy generation work together to allow Black Kyurem to exert shield pressure by spamming out Fusion Bolts. Freeze Shock's extremely high base damage output also gives the creature amazing closing power.
Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO PvE
Black Kyurem is one of the best Ice- and Dragon-type attackers. Unlike White Kyurem in Pokemon GO, who is stuck with Dragon Pulse, this creature can use Outrage. This makes it a much more potent Dragon-type or mixed attacker. However, the lack of an Ice-type Fast Move means it lacks slightly when Ice damage is needed.
Pokemon GO Black Kyurem: All moves and stats
The Fast Attacks that Black Kyurem can learn in Niantic's mobile game are:
- Shadow Claw
- Dragon Breath
This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:
- Stone Edge
- Fusion Bolt
- Outrage
- Iron Head
- Blizzard
- Freeze Shock
Base stats
- Attack: 310
- Defense: 183
- Stamina: 245
- Max CP: 5,206
Pokemon GO Black Kyurem's strengths and weaknesses
Black Kyurem has the following weaknesses:
- Dragon
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Rock
- Steel
The creature resists the following types of attacks:
- Electric
- Grass
- Water
The types that Black Kyurem can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:
- Dragon
- Ground
- Grass
- Flying
Best counters to Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO
Master League counters: Florges, Dialga, Dialga Origin, Therian Landorus, Rhyperior, Dragonite
PvE counters
- Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
- Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam
- Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe
- Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- White Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere.
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword.
- Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
- Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
