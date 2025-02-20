Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City preparation guide

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City will last from 9 am - 5 pm local time on each day from February 21-23, 2025. Both events have the same features and bonuses that trainers who have purchased the tickets can experience. The event marks the debut of Black and White Kyurem, their signature moves, and possibly associated Adventure Effects.
Regional creatures like Maractus, Sigilyph, and Bouffalant will also be available to ticketed players during Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City and their shiny forms will be released. Shiny Deerling and Shiny Meloetta will also be available in the game for the first time.
This article covers all the features and event bonuses from the Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City and tells you how to make the most out of them.
Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City: All features and bonuses
Debuts
- Black Kyurem [shiny available]
- White Kyurem [shiny available]
Special features
- Maractus [shiny available]
- Sigilyph [shiny available]
- Bouffalant [shiny available]
- Deerling (all seasons) [shiny available]
- Meloetta [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Hilbert’s hat [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor [shiny available]
Wild spawns during Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City
Winter Caverns
- Oshawott [shiny available]
- Roggenrola [shiny available]
- Woobat [shiny available]
- Drilbur [shiny available]
- Tirtouga [shiny available]
- Minccino [shiny available]
- Vanillite [shiny available]
- Deerling (Winter) [shiny available]
- Joltik [shiny available]
- Klink [shiny available]
- Tynamo [shiny available]
- Axew [shiny available]
- Cubchoo [shiny available]
- Cryogonal [shiny available]
Spring Soiree
- Snivy [shiny available]
- Pansage [shiny available]
- Munna [shiny available]
- Audino [shiny available]
- Timburr [shiny available]
- Sewaddle [shiny available]
- Venipede [shiny available]
- Cottonee [shiny available]
- Petilil [shiny available]
- Ducklett [shiny available]
- Deerling (Spring) [shiny available]
- Foongus [shiny available]
- Alomomola [shiny available]
- Ferroseed [shiny available]
Summer Vacation
- Tepig [shiny available]
- Lillipup [shiny available]
- Pansear [shiny available]
- Pidove [shiny available]
- Blitzle [shiny available]
- Tympole [shiny available]
- Darumaka [shiny available]
- Dwebble [shiny available]
- Archen [shiny available]
- Trubbish [shiny available]
- Deerling (Summer) [shiny available]
- Emolga [shiny available]
- Stunfisk [shiny available]
- Rufflet [shiny available]
Autumn Masquerade
- Patrat [shiny available]
- Purrloin [shiny available]
- Panpour [shiny available]
- Scraggy [shiny available]
- Yamask [shiny available]
- Gothita [shiny available]
- Solosis [shiny available]
- Deerling (Autumn) [shiny available]
- Frillish [shiny available]
- Elgyem [shiny available]
- Litwick [shiny available]
- Golett [shiny available]
- Deino [shiny available]
Rare encounters
- Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor [shiny available]
- Druddigon [shiny available]
Incense spawns
- Unown U [shiny available]
- Unown N [shiny available]
- Unown O
- Unown V [shiny available]
- Unown A [shiny available]
Egg hatches
In 2 km Eggs
- Roggenrola [shiny available]
- Timburr [shiny available]
- Karrablast [shiny available]
- Shelmet [shiny available]
- Larvesta [shiny available]
In 5 km Eggs
- Throh [shiny available]
- Sawk [shiny available]
- Heatmor [shiny available]
- Durant [shiny available]
- Larvesta [shiny available]
In 10 km Eggs
- Maractus [shiny available]
- Sigilyph [shiny available]
- Bouffalant [shiny available]
- Larvesta [shiny available]
Raids
Appearing in 1-Star Raids
- Snivy [shiny available]
- Tepig [shiny available]
- Oshawott [shiny available]
Appearing in 3-Star Raids
- Druddigon [shiny available]
Appearing in 5-Star Raids
- Reshiram [shiny available]
- Zekrom [shiny available]
- Kyurem (Black) [shiny available]
- Kyurem (White) [shiny available]
Apart from these, there will also be Enigma Field Research quests available throughout the city during Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City.
Ticket-holding trainers will get access to an event-themed Special Research story, which will contain rewards like Fusion Energy, Zekrom, Reshiram, Kyurem encounters, and more.
There will also be a Timed Research quest that will give players reward encounters with Incarnate Forme Tornadus, Incarnate Forme Thundurus, and Incarnate Forme Landorus.
Event bonuses during Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City
The following bonuses will be available to all ticket-holding trainers:
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon
- 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event
- Up to 6 Special Trades can be made during your ticketed event day
- 1/2 Stardust cost for trades
- Up to 9 daily Raid Passes per day from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms
Raid Lover add-on (US$15.00 for Los Angeles and NT$368.00 for New Taipei City)
- Up to 18 daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms
- Additional 5,000 XP from completed raids
- 6 additional Candy awarded for catching Pokémon in five-star raids
- 3 additional Candy XL awarded for catching Pokémon in five-star raids (Trainers level 31+)
Egg-thusiast add-on (US$15.00 for Los Angeles and NT$368.00 for New Taipei City)
- 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance (doesn't stack with other bonuses)
- 3× Hatch XP
- 3× Hatch Candy
- 3× Hatch Stardust
- Increased chance of 10 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops and Photo Discs at Gyms.
Citywide gameplay add-on (US$30.00 for Los Angeles and NT$525.00 for New Taipei City)
- Wild encounters with event Pokémon
- An increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon
- Up to 6 Special Trades per day
- 1/2 Stardust Cost for trades
- 1/2 Hatch Distance
- Up to 9 daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms
- Access to event Field Research tasks
Featured attacks during Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City
- Zekrom caught from raids will know Fusion Bolt
- Reshiram caught from raids will know Fusion Flare
- Kyurem caught from raids will know Glaciate
- Evolve Servine during the event to get a Serperior that knows Frenzy Plant
- Evolve Pignite during the event to get an Emboar that knows Blast Burn
- Evolve Dewott during the event to get a Samurott that knows Hydro Cannon
- Evolve Gurdurr during the event to get a Conkeldurr that knows Brutal Swing
- Evolve Swadloon during the event to get a Leavanny that knows Shadow Claw
- Evolve Karrablast during the event to get an Escavalier that knows Razor Shell
- Evolve Eelektrik during the event to get an Eelektross that knows Volt Switch
- Evolve Lampent during the event to get a Chandelure that knows Poltergeist
- Evolve Fraxure during the event to get a Haxorus that knows Breaking Swipe
- Evolve Shelmet during the event to get an Accelgor that knows Energy Ball
- Evolve Zweilous during the event to get a Hydreigon that knows Brutal Swing
Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City
Do the following things to make the most of Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City:
- Double-check your travel plans and parking situation. Reaching on or before time will help you skip crowded entry gates. Pre-booking parking is necessary if you are driving.
- Charge your phone and carry a power backup. This is self-explanatory.
- Carry food and water. Dress appropriately and wear comfortable shoes. as you will be walking long distances.
- Make a list of priorities. There's a lot of content. You can't possibly cover everything in a day. Decide what you want to focus on and go after that. Our suggestion would be to prioritize Black and White Kyurem raids.
- Aim to get exclusive backgrounds. Zekrom, Reshiram, Kyurem, and the Enigma Pokemon will feature.
- Max out your item and Pokemon storage space. Collect now dispose later should be your motto. However, to do so you'd either need to buy more storage or throw away stuff you don't need before the event starts.
- Buy the Raid Lover add-on. The bonuses really go a long way if you plan on grinding the event's 5-star raids.
- Use Party Play. Apart from the event-specific bonuses, this mechanic gives you way too many advantages that you can't possibly ignore.
- Mega Evolve Mega Rayquaza. The event has a lot of Dragon-type raids. The bonus Candy and raid power will come in handy.
