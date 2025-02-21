  • home icon
Pokemon GO White Kyurem: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 21, 2025 01:59 GMT
Pokemon GO White Kyurem best moveset
Pokemon GO White Kyurem PvP and PvE guide (Image via TPC)

Knowing Pokemon GO White Kyurem's best moveset will let you get the maximum value out of the creature. The creature debuts on February 21, 2025, during GO Tour Unova and can be obtained by Fusing regular Kyurem with Reshiram. It has access to a plethora of strong moves, not to mention some of the most staggering stats in the game.

This article covers White Kyurem's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also sheds light on the creature's top counters and overall competitive viability.

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City preparation guide

Pokemon GO White Kyurem best moveset

White Kyurem in the anime (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO White Kyurem best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Ice Fang
  • Charged Attacks: Fusion Flare and Ice Burn

Pokemon GO White Kyurem best PvE moveset

Dragon-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse

Ice-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Ice Fang
  • Charged Attacks: Ice Burn

Also read: Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid guide

Is White Kyurem good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

White Kyurem in Pokemon GO PvP

White Kyurem is an instant top meta threat in the Master League. Thanks to the buff to Ice Fang's energy generation in the Season 21 balance changes as well as Fire-type coverage with Fusion Flare, the creature excels against powerful and popular choices like Rhyperior, Yveltal, and Dusk Mane Necrozma.

White Kyurem in Pokemon GO PvE

White Kyurem is the best Ice-type attacker in the game. Ice Burn is a busted Charged Move that deals incredible amounts of damage. Access to Ice Fang gives it an edge over Black Kyurem, who has identical stats but lacks an Ice-type Fast Attack.

Also read: How to solo defeat White Kyurem in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Pokemon GO White Kyurem: All moves and stats

The Fast Attacks that White Kyurem can learn in Niantic's mobile game are:

  • Dragon Breath
  • Steel Wing
  • Ice Fang

This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:

  • Blizzard
  • Ancient Power
  • Dragon Pulse
  • Focus Blast
  • Fusion Flare
  • Ice Burn

Base stats

  • Attack: 310
  • Defense: 183
  • Stamina: 245
  • Max CP: 5,206

Also read: Can you get Kyurem Fusion Energy from Remote Raids during Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City?

Pokemon GO White Kyurem's strengths and weaknesses

White Kyurem&#039;s type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)
White Kyurem has the following weaknesses:

  • Dragon
  • Fairy
  • Fighting
  • Rock
  • Steel

The creature resists the following types of attacks:

  • Electric
  • Grass
  • Water

The types that White Kyurem can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:

  • Dragon
  • Ground
  • Grass
  • Flying

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova shiny odds

Best counters to White Kyurem in Pokemon GO

Master League counters: Palkia Origin, Dialga Origin, Xerneas, Hero Forme Zacian, Ho-Oh, Solgaleo

PvE counters:

  • Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
  • Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam
  • Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe
  • Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Outrage
  • White Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse
  • Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
  • Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere.
  • Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.
  • Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword.
  • Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
  • Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
  • Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough
  • Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
  • Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
  • Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
