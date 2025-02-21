Pokemon GO White Kyurem: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Knowing Pokemon GO White Kyurem's best moveset will let you get the maximum value out of the creature. The creature debuts on February 21, 2025, during GO Tour Unova and can be obtained by Fusing regular Kyurem with Reshiram. It has access to a plethora of strong moves, not to mention some of the most staggering stats in the game.

This article covers White Kyurem's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also sheds light on the creature's top counters and overall competitive viability.

Pokemon GO White Kyurem best moveset

White Kyurem in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO White Kyurem best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Ice Fang

Ice Fang Charged Attacks: Fusion Flare and Ice Burn

Pokemon GO White Kyurem best PvE moveset

Dragon-type attacker

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse

Ice-type attacker

Fast Attack: Ice Fang

Ice Fang Charged Attacks: Ice Burn

Is White Kyurem good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

White Kyurem in Pokemon GO PvP

White Kyurem is an instant top meta threat in the Master League. Thanks to the buff to Ice Fang's energy generation in the Season 21 balance changes as well as Fire-type coverage with Fusion Flare, the creature excels against powerful and popular choices like Rhyperior, Yveltal, and Dusk Mane Necrozma.

White Kyurem in Pokemon GO PvE

White Kyurem is the best Ice-type attacker in the game. Ice Burn is a busted Charged Move that deals incredible amounts of damage. Access to Ice Fang gives it an edge over Black Kyurem, who has identical stats but lacks an Ice-type Fast Attack.

Pokemon GO White Kyurem: All moves and stats

The Fast Attacks that White Kyurem can learn in Niantic's mobile game are:

Dragon Breath

Steel Wing

Ice Fang

This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:

Blizzard

Ancient Power

Dragon Pulse

Focus Blast

Fusion Flare

Ice Burn

Base stats

Attack: 310

310 Defense: 183

183 Stamina: 245

245 Max CP: 5,206

Pokemon GO White Kyurem's strengths and weaknesses

White Kyurem's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

White Kyurem has the following weaknesses:

Dragon

Fairy

Fighting

Rock

Steel

The creature resists the following types of attacks:

Electric

Grass

Water

The types that White Kyurem can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:

Dragon

Ground

Grass

Flying

Best counters to White Kyurem in Pokemon GO

Master League counters: Palkia Origin, Dialga Origin, Xerneas, Hero Forme Zacian, Ho-Oh, Solgaleo

PvE counters:

Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Outrage

White Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere.

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword.

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

