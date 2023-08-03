All skills and effects in Pokemon Sleep

While Pokemon Sleep has a simple premise of measuring a player's sleep data, there are plenty of different mechanics to keep you engaged once your nap is over. This includes cooking delicious dishes, incenses, berries, and skills. There are a variety of skills present in Pokemon Sleep that are unique to the Pocket Monsters available in-game.

These skills are divided into main skills and sub skills. The former is unlocked when you befriend a Helper Pokemon, and the latter can be unlocked at various levels. These provide bonuses and boosts during your in-game adventures.

Every skill and its effects in Pokemon Sleep

The available list of skills and their effects in Pokemon Sleep is as follows (courtesy of game8):

Main skills

Charge Energy S - It restores 12 energy when triggered

- It restores 12 energy when triggered Charge Strength S - It increases Snorlax's Strength by 400

- It increases Snorlax's Strength by 400 Charge Strength M - It increases Snorlax's Strength by 880

- It increases Snorlax's Strength by 880 Cooking Power-Up S - Increases pot's max ingredient count by 7 the next time the player cooks

- Increases pot's max ingredient count by 7 the next time the player cooks Dream Shard Magnet S - Provides 88 Dream Shards

- Provides 88 Dream Shards Energizing Cheer S - It restores 14 energy to a randomly chosen Pokemon when triggered

- It restores 14 energy to a randomly chosen Pokemon when triggered Extra Helpful S - When triggered, it provides 4x help from Helper Pokemon

- When triggered, it provides 4x help from Helper Pokemon Ingredient Magnet S - It provides 6 random ingredients when triggered

- It provides 6 random ingredients when triggered Metronome - It utilizes one main skill randomly when triggered

Sub Skills

Berry Finding S - This increases the number of berries a pocket monster finds by one

- This increases the number of berries a pocket monster finds by one Dream Shard Bonus - It increases the number of Dream Shards earned by 6% from sleep research

- It increases the number of Dream Shards earned by 6% from sleep research Helping Bonus - It fastens team members' help by 5%

- It fastens team members' help by 5% Helping Speed S - It fastens team members' help by 7%

- It fastens team members' help by 7% Helping Speed M - It fastens team members' help by 14%

- It fastens team members' help by 14% Ingredient Finder S - It slightly increases the chances of Pokemon finding ingredients

- It slightly increases the chances of Pokemon finding ingredients Ingredient Finder M - It increases the chances of Pokemon finding ingredients

- It increases the chances of Pokemon finding ingredients Inventory Up S - Pokemon can have 6 more berries and ingredients

- Pokemon can have 6 more berries and ingredients Inventory Up M - Pokemon can have 12 more berries and ingredients

- Pokemon can have 12 more berries and ingredients Inventory Up L - Pokemon can have 18 more berries and ingredients

- Pokemon can have 18 more berries and ingredients Skill Trigger S - It slightly increases the chances of the Pokemon's main skill being triggered

- It slightly increases the chances of the Pokemon's main skill being triggered Skill Trigger M - It increases the chances of the Pokemon's main skill being triggered

- It increases the chances of the Pokemon's main skill being triggered Skill Level Up S - Increases the level of the Pokemon's main skill by 1

- Increases the level of the Pokemon's main skill by 1 Research EXP Bonus - It increases the EXP earned from sleep research by 6%

Both main skills and sub skills can be leveled up in Pokemon Sleep with the help of respective seeds that are bought using Sleep Points. However, you cannot change the skills of the Pocket Monsters in the game.