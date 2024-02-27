"Any predictions for the new season?": Pokemon GO subreddit reacts to Season of World of Wonders announcement

Pokemon GO's next season, known as World of Wonders, will begin on March 1, 2024, after the conclusion of the Season of Timeless Travels on February 29. The announcement of the latest season was made on February 26, and fans are already speculating as to what will arrive in this new four-month season, leaving the Redditor u/LanciaFlavia to ask their fellow trainers on the GO subreddit:

"Any predictions for the new season?"

While some players answered earnestly, others were a bit more resentful in their replies, apparently still burned from Niantic's various controversies over the past year and beyond. Still, trainers chimed in, for better or for worse.

Pokemon GO fans discuss what they expect from the World of Wonders season

When the Pokemon GO Season of World of Wonders announcement was made, Niantic shared an accompanying trailer on YouTube that provided a very brief look into the season. Fans immediately pointed out the presence of an Ultra Wormhole. It left the impression that the remaining Ultra Beasts, which haven't been introduced to the game yet, may finally make an appearance.

Moreover, the trailer showcased Pokemon like Nidoran ♂, Pidgeotto, and Butterfree (as well as an in-game message asking players to "rediscover" together). This led some trainers to think that Pokemon GO's Season of World of Wonders will return to a focus on the Kanto region, allowing them to complete their Kanto Pokedex.

While some trainers were earnest about their expectations in a positive sense, others took a cynical stance toward the Season of World of Wonders. They expected more events with paid tickets, a small number of new Pokemon introductions, and new features that won't quite work as intended and further distance some of the player base.

It's impossible to know for sure, but Pokemon GO's Season of World of Wonders is indeed a Spring season. This hasn't historically been the best compared to its contemporaries in the Summer, Fall, and Winter. Many trainers remarked that they were burned out, believed Pokemon GO was dying, or simply expected nothing from Niantic given its spate of controversies.

As with many new seasons before it, Pokemon GO's World of Wonders seems to be met with a mixed bag of hope and cynicism depending on the player. This is understandable, as many previous seasons have had their rockier moments (including the Season of Hidden Gems being referred to as "Hidden Fees"). However, Niantic has yet to give trainers a closer look into the upcoming season.

All things considered, it's understandable for fans to temper their expectations. Pokemon GO's World of Wonders season has only just been announced, and there are still events in February 2024 to take advantage of before Niantic needs to start setting the stage for this upcoming season. Hopefully, it meets or surpasses even the most dire player expectations, but time will tell.

