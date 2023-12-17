Archaludon best PvP moveset and build guide in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Archaludon was one of the first critters to be announced for The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Now that the game is out, you can evolve your Duraludon by handing it a Metal Alloy. This item can be purchased from the League Club Store of Blueberry Academy.

After acquiring Archaludon, you might wish to battle with it. This article will walk you through all the aspects of building this critter for PvP battles.

Archaludon in The Indigo Disk: Type, Ability, stats, and more

Archaludon in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Archaludon is a Steel and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it is vulnerable to the following types of attacks:

Fighting

Ground

The elemental types resisted by this critter are as follows:

Normal

Water

Electric

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Rock

Steel

Grass

Poison (Immune)

Archaludon's Abilities include Stamina, Sturdy, and Stalwart (Hidden Ability). Of these, Stamina has to be Archaludon's best ability as it allows the critter to take hits better the more battle-worn it gets.

The Alloy Pokemon has the following stats in Generation IX:

HP: 90

Attack (Atk): 105

Defense (Def): 130

Special Attack (Sp. Atk.): 125

Special Defense (Sp. Def.): 65

Speed: 85

Base Stat total (BST): 600

Best Nature and EV spread for Archaludon in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Archaludon is an offensively designed Pocket Monster. The following are its best EV spread and Nature for PvP battles in Generation IX:

HP: 4

4 Special Attack: 252

252 Speed: 252

252 Nature: Modest (Sp. Atk.+, Atk -)

Best moveset for Archaludon in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Archaludon using Electro Shot (Image via TPC)

The best moveset for the Archaludon in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is as follows:

Electro Shot

Draco Meteor

Flash Cannon

Protect

Electro Shot is the critter's signature move. It is a two-turn Electric-type Special Attack with base 130 power. In the first turn, the move raises the user's Special Attack stat, and in the subsequent turn, the target is hit with a beam of energy (factoring in the Special Attack boost).

Draco Meteor and Flash Cannon are Archaludon's other STAB attacks. Protect is a defensive move that allows the critter to stall out difficult situations.

Best Held Item for Archaludon in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Choice Specs is the best Held Item for Archaludon (Image via TPC)

Choice Specs is Archaludon's go-to Held Item in Generation IX. This item offers a 50% boost to the damage dealt by Special Attacks. However, the user can only utilize the first move it selects until it switches out.

Best Tera type for Archaludon in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Flying is Archaludon's best Tera type in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It turns the Pocket Monsters' only two weaknesses into resistances, which tremendously improves the quality of its matchups.

There are a host of new Pocket Monsters making their debut in The Indigo Disk DLC. Coupled with that, a few older critters will be returning to Generation IX for the first time. Check out who they are in the Blueberry Pokedex.