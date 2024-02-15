Are the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh add-ons worth it?

Pokemon GO's GO Tour Sinnoh is right around the corner, and players are gearing up for the journey. Customarily, Niantic is offering both an in-person and global rendition of the event. The in-person iteration will take place in Los Angeles. One of its biggest highlights is the return of add-on purchases.

On top of the $30 ticket to even take part in the celebration, many players are questioning whether or not the add-ons are worth it.

Everything to know about Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh's add-ons

On its own, the ticket to enter Pokemon GO's GO Tour Sinnoh venue has many benefits. It halves the hatching distance for eggs and allows up to six trades. It also halves the Stardust cost for trades, grants the player the ability to earn nine free Raid Passes per day, and an increased chance to find Shiny Pokemon.

For an additional $15 USD, players can purchase the Raid Lover add-on. This pass doubles the number of free Pokemon GO Raid Passes players can find while also giving them more candies and profile XP from completing each raid they participate in. However, as the add-on's name would suggest, it is not worth much to those who are not raid lovers.

Another add-on players have the choice of purchasing for an additional $15 USD is Egg-thusiast. This add-on is all about incubating eggs faster. While it does not grant any additional incubators, it triples the rewards for hatching eggs, lowers the hatch requirements even further, and grants players a better chance at finding 10-kilometer eggs.

The final add-on players can purchase is the Citywide Gameplay pass, which costs $20 USD. This add-on allows trainers to extend the bonuses and encounters from the event to an additional day of their choice while they are still in Los Angeles. This can be helpful for those who want an extra day to fill their Pokedex and collection with rare creatures.

In regards to what add-ons players should buy and whether they're worth it, it ultimately comes down to preference. Since the Raid Lover pass allows trainers to double the number of Raid Passes they can get and thereby participate in more gameplay, it offers much better value. If the hatching add-on gave players extra incubators, it would be much more valuable.

The Citywide Gameplay pass is a bit redundant for trainers who have already played their fill of the in-person event. Since it only offers an extension on the already-present bonuses during Pokemon GO's Los Angeles event, it would not be very valuable for those who frequently played during their time in the city, especially considering its $20 price tag.