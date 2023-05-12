Best Chesnaught PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Chesnaught has historically been a decent option in PvP, although it's a bit early to see how it would fare in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For example, it was UU in Smogon Singles for its first two debuting generations, which is a solid placement for competitive singles. Powercreep has happened since then, so it's worth getting a good PvP build to keep up.

If you look at Chesnaughts' stats, you should notice that it has base stats of 88 HP, 107 Attack, and 122 Defense, making this Grass starter quite solid physically. Unfortunately, its Sp. Atk, Sp. Def, and Speed stats range from mediocre to disappointing. That results in the best PvP builds focusing on its HP, Attack, and Defense.

How to build Chesnaught for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

It's not a metagame staple, yet you can use it in metagames where weaker Pokemon reside (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a build for Chesnaught that sets up Spikes, a useful entry hazard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Bulletproof

Bulletproof Nature: Impish

Impish EVs: 252 HP / 252 Defense / 4 Attack

252 HP / 252 Defense / 4 Attack IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Spikes + Synthesis + Leech Seed + Drain Punch

Spikes + Synthesis + Leech Seed + Drain Punch Item: Leftovers, Heavy-Duty Boots, or Rocky Helmet

Leftovers, Heavy-Duty Boots, or Rocky Helmet Tera Type: Water, Fairy, or Steel

This set essentially relies on setting up Spikes to support the team and then Synthesis to heal if you're low. Leech Seed is an excellent utility move to slowly wither down your opponent while healing whomever you have on the field. Drain Punch has STAB and deals okay damage with this build.

The Tera Types chosen here are just some of the best defensive types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Its Tera Raid was available recently (Image via Game Freak)

Alternatively, you might want to try a gimmicky Iron Defense and Body Press strategy. A Base Defense stat of 122 is good, and Chesnaught gets STAB from Body Press. Combining that with Iron Defense can help you get the jump on some players.

You use the same build as before, except with the following moves:

Iron Defense

Body Press

Wood Hammer

Synthesis

Iron Defense will make Chesnaught quite hard to defeat on the physical side. Remember that Special Attacks will still hurt hard, so you need to be smart about when you set up. Remember, you're working with a base Speed stat of 64, so you'll likely get outsped by most relevant attackers.

A photo of this starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Finally, here are some alternate moves to consider for a different Chesnaught build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet if you fancy something different:

Hammer Arm: If you want stronger Fighting STAB at the cost of a shaky 90% accuracy.

If you want stronger Fighting STAB at the cost of a shaky 90% accuracy. Spiky Shield: Works like Protect against attacks, but does 1/8 of the enemy's max HP if they make contact.

Works like Protect against attacks, but does 1/8 of the enemy's max HP if they make contact. Seed Bomb: If you want Grass STAB, but no recoil from Wood Hammer.

If you want Grass STAB, but no recoil from Wood Hammer. Bulk Up: Could be used in place of Iron Defense if you want to make other attacks hit harder in exchange for less of a Defense boost.

Could be used in place of Iron Defense if you want to make other attacks hit harder in exchange for less of a Defense boost. Super Fang: Useful if you want to cut the enemy's HP in half every time.

Useful if you want to cut the enemy's HP in half every time. Wide Guard: Great in Double Battles for blocking coverage moves.

Great in Double Battles for blocking coverage moves. Quick Guard: Great in Double Battles for blocking priority moves.

Great in Double Battles for blocking priority moves. Belly Drum: Primarily to be used for Tera Raids.

Primarily to be used for Tera Raids. Thunder Punch: Situational Electric coverage.

No Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC is out yet, so it's too early to tell what kind of new moves Chesnaught will have at its disposal to make it more relevant in the current metagame.

