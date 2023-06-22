Best Chest Form Gimmighoul PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced an entirely new generation of Pocket Monsters, and Gimmighoul may be one of the most unusual among them. The creature has two forms (Chest and Roaming), but it can only be captured in its Chest Form. Regardless, defeating or capturing the creature bestows Gimmighoul Coins, which can be used to evolve the species.

While most Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are hunting down 999 Gimmighoul Coins to evolve the coin-hoarding monster into Gholdengo, some trainers may have different plans. Before acquiring its evolution, some fans may be curious about what Gimmighoul could do in PvE or PvP battles.

In all honesty, Gimmighoul likely shouldn't be used in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's PvP, but that may not stop players from doing so anyway.

Recommended PvP build for Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Put plainly, even if trainers maximize Gimmighoul's EV stats through training, the species simply doesn't have the IV stats to make it competitive in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's PvP.

Regardless, some players may use the creature for a myriad of reasons, but if they do so, they'll want to outfit it as best they can. This includes not only EV training the critter but also giving it effective attacks in its moveset, a solid Tera Type, as well as quality abilities and held items.

If players do so, they may just be able to surprise a few unsuspecting trainers, though legitimate competition will likely shut down Gimmighoul quite quickly.

Recommended PvP build for Chest Form Gimmighoul

Nature - Quiet

- Quiet Ability - Rattled

- Rattled Held Item - Shell Bell, Spell Tag, or Wise Glasses

- Shell Bell, Spell Tag, or Wise Glasses EV Point Distribution - 252 points into Special Attack and HP, 4 into Special Defense

- 252 points into Special Attack and HP, 4 into Special Defense Tera Type - Ghost-type

- Ghost-type Moves - Shadow Ball, Hex, Take Down, Power Gem

Sadly, Gimmighoul doesn't have many upsides in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet battles, so trainers have to lean into its one strong suit: Special Attacks. By combining Spell Tag or Wise Glasses with a Quiet nature and a moveset complete with capable special Ghost-type moves like Shadow Ball and Hex, Gimmighoul might have a shot at bringing some pain.

Take Down and Power Gem won't receive added damage since they operate outside of Gimmighoul's Ghost-type, but they may be able to deal some damage in certain elemental type matchups. Power Gem is also a Special Attack, so it should deal decent damage when Gimmighoul is EV trained to favor these attacks.

Lastly, Take Down is available in Gimmighoul's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet build. It's a physical attack and a Normal-type one, so trainers shouldn't expect it to deal much damage. However, it does deal neutral damage to most enemy types, which may help Gimmighoul take on opponents that resist or are immune to Ghost-type moves.

Overall, fans serious about PvP will want to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo for a much more viable option. Otherwise, Gimmighoul may be fun as a joke or niche Pokemon in PvP, but it's guaranteed not to last long against the competition.

