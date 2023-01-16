10 best competitive Pokemon choices in Scarlet and Violet (January 2023)

Battling is the heart and soul of much of the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet titles for Nintendo Switch. This is especially true in PvP, which many trainers consider the endgame of their Paldean adventures after they complete the story.

While just about any Pocket Monster can have some degree of success in PvP battles, some are simply superior when compared to others. These species tend to benefit from higher base stats, powers that enhance their battle capabilities substantially, or they can learn moves that many of their contemporaries cannot.

Whatever the case may be, Season 1 of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's PvP meta has defined which creatures stand as the top options in battle. In truth, the choice of top competitive picks is ultimately subjective to each player.

Consensus Pokemon PvP choices as of Scarlet and Violet Season 1

1) Dragapult

Dragapult's competitive appeal continues after its Generation VIII debut (Image via Game Freak)

Dragapult was already a popular competitive pick when it was introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and it remains beloved in Scarlet and Violet as well. Its Clear Body ability prevents its opponents from lowering its stats, and its base numbers are excellent for both physical and special attack-based offense.

Combining moves like Dragon Dance and Dragon Darts allows Dragapult to thrive in both 1v1 and 2v2 formats for ranked battles. It can take down more than a few opponents in one hit when well-trained and equipped with the right moves.

2) Annihilape

Primeape's latest evolution has jettisoned it upwards in the PvP meta (Image via Game Freak)

Sure, Primeape may not be any player's first pick for a Fighting-type in recent Pokemon titles, but times are changing thanks to its new evolution, Annihilape.

This Fighting/Ghost-type sports a pretty unique elemental combination, and it can be considered one of the highest-sustaining offensive picks in the current Season 1 meta.

With the ability Vital Spirit, Annihilape cannot fall asleep, and moves like Drain Punch allow it to heal considerably as it battles. Toss in its high HP and attack stats, and Annihilape is a bruiser that fits well in many team compositions.

3) Dragonite

Dragonite's pseudo-legendary status persists in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Since Generation I, Dragonite has remained a very capable contender in Pokemon PvP. This hasn't changed in Scarlet and Violet thanks to Dragonite's great stat spread and wide array of learnable moves.

The ability Multiscale is a huge asset as it reduces an opponent's damage by 50% while Dragonite's health is full, giving it enhanced durability at the outset of battle. If this Pokemon is lined up against an opponent that can't resist Dragon-type moves, they're at high risk of getting eliminated with one-shot.

4) Hydreigon

Whether it's attacking with Dragon or Dark-type moves, Hydreigon can bring the pain (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a high special attack stat and many elemental resistances, Hydreigon makes for an excellent lead Pokemon and a switch as well.

The ability to Terastallize has also enhanced trainers' options in Scarlet and Violet. It hass given Hydreigon the opportunity to improve the damage of its Dark and Dragon-type move arsenal as well as negate a few of its already limited number of weaknesses. The ability Levitate also prevents it from getting caught in enemy battlefield traps like Toxic Spikes.

5) Skeledirge

Paldea's Fire-type starter can be difficult to overcome in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

While all of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's starters have something to offer in combat, one could argue that Skeledirge can give the most in PvP.

It sports very good base stats out of the gate, and this Fire/Ghost-type can deal quality special attack damage while being able to withstand plenty of physical damage thanks to its defense stat. While Skeledirge won't throw offensive haymakers compared to many top picks, it will deal plenty of damage while sustaining just as much as it throws out.

6) Garganacl

Garganacl has been a surprise meta darling in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

While many trainers may have passed over Garganacl when it debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this is no longer the case.

Players have come to realize that Garganacl's magnificent defense stat makes it a natural tank on the battlefield. This fact is only magnified further by the Purifying Salt ability. This prevents it from being afflicted with status conditions and halves the damage it takes from Ghost-types, including popular meta picks seen on this list.

7) Meowscarada

Meowscarada's offensive capabilities can't be overstated (Image via Game Freak)

Where Skeledirge excels at defense in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Paldea's Grass-type starter Meowscarada excels at offense.

In addition to its Grass/Dark-type arsenal, it benefits from the hidden ability, Protean, which changes its elemental type to match whatever move it uses. This makes Meowscarada an incredibly flexible attacker that can avoid its base weaknesses when it needs to.

8) Baxcalibur

Baxcalibur has a lot to love when it comes to Season 1's competitive meta (Image via Game Freak)

Another new face with plenty of potential, Baxcalibur is a compelling and efficient Ice/Dragon-type that can quickly dominate PvP battles with its high attack stat. Thermal Exchange improves its attack stat even more if a Fire-type opponent attempts to strike it, and this ability also makes it immune to being burned.

Using a combined assault of Dragon Dance and Glaive Rush, Baxcalibur can consistently deal double damage and mop the floor with lesser opponents when given the opportunity.

9) Corviknight

Corviknight is a defensive force once again in Generation IX (Image via Game Freak)

If a Pokemon trainer needs a competitive pick that will hold the line against tough odds, Corviknight is a spectacular option. With high defense and special defense, Corviknight can take plenty of punishment and can be tricky to counter due to its Flying/Steel typing.

Meanwhile, its ability, Pressure, makes opponents pay in PP for using their moves. The talent to learn moves like Taunt and Roost allow it to goad opponents into attacking and then healing, making them waste even more PP for their attacks and putting them at a solid disadvantage.

10) Toxapex

Toxapex stands as resolutely as it did in Pokemon Sun and Moon (Image via Game Freak)

Toxapex's status as a capable physical wall in the Pokemon series was already well-known, and this trend has continued in Scarlet and Violet. Its high HP and defense make it a nuisance to get rid of. If trainers can acquire its hidden ability, Regenerate, they can heal a third of Toxapex's large health pool simply by switching it out.

While it's an obvious defense-oriented Pokemon, moves like Baneful Bunker allow Toxapex to whittle opponents down over time as they throw themselves against its exceptional defensive capabilities. The meta has evolved to diminish Toxapex's ability to stall opponents, but it remains a great option all the same, even if it simply isn't as overwhelming as it used to be.

