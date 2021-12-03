Best counters for Arlo in Pokemon GO (December 2021)

Trainers might want to be prepared for a tough fight against Arlo in December in Pokemon GO.

At times, trainers can get lucky when they face these Team GO Rocket enemies since their teams tend to share common weaknesses (Cliff mostly). For this month in particular, though, most of Arlo’s team have only a couple of weaknesses.

Which Pokemon are good choices against Arlo's team?

Arlo will be leading off with Gligar in Demember. A full breakdown of his team is as follows:

Lead: Gligar

Second: Lapras, Mawile or Cradily

Last: Snorlax, Scizor or Gardevoir

Put simply, there is no real way to cover Arlo’s entire team with type coverage. Too many of his Pokemon have different typings and different counters.

Regardless of which Pokemon he will bring, trainers should first counter the one Pokemon guaranteed to appear, Gligar. As a Ground-type and Flying-type, Gligar is weak to Water but extra weak to Ice.

Unfortunately, bringing a Water-type or an Ice-type won’t really help in any other matchups here. With that being the case, trainers might be better off bringing a Galarian Darmanitan, Mamoswine, or other Ice-type Pokemon that can take care of Gligar quickly.

In terms of Arlo’s second and third Pokemon, one common weakness that some of them share is Fighting. Cradily, Lapras and Snorlax will all take super effective damage from Fighting moves. However, trainers should watch out for the Gardevoir who is a great Fighting-type counter.

Of all the potential Pokemon that Arlo could bring, and the hardest one to deal with typing wise is by far Scizor. This Pokemon can only be hit with Fire moves for super effective damage. Thankfully, it’s double weak to Fire, so trainers will need at least one Fire-type Pokemon for this battle.

Therefore, it might be best to bring an Ice-type, a Fire-type and a Fighting-type Pokemon. They won’t hit Arlo’s entire team, but they have a high percentage of dealing with most of his Pokemon.

Infernape has great coverage against Arlo's team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it’s difficult to find good type matchups against Arlo, a couple specific Pokemon might help trainers, specifically those who’ve been participating in the Spotlight Hours in November.

Both Chimchar and Piplup had Spotlight Hours in the previous month. As it turns out, they both evolve into Pokemon that have great matchups against Arlo’s team.

Chimchar evolves into Infernape, a Pokemon with a type combination of Fire and Fighting. This means it can take care of a majority of Arlo’s potential Pokemon (Lapras, Mawile, Cradily, Snorlax and Scizor).

As for Piplup, it evolves into Empoleon, another Pokemon with a unique typing (Water and Steel this time). This combination deals with Gligar, Cradily, Gardevoir, and it resists most of Mawile’s attacks.

Edited by Siddharth Satish