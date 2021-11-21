The Best Moveset for Infernape in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is in full celebration mode for the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This is apparent by the abundance of Pokemon from the Sinnoh region appearing in the game; most notably Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup.

Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup are the three Pokemon that new trainers can choose from when starting their journey in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The fully evolved forms of these Pokemon, Torterra, Empoleon, and Infernape have been deemed very desirable to trainers in Pokemon GO, due to their sudden spike in usage. Infernape will be the topic of discussion today.

Before using any Pokemon in Pokemon GO, knowing its best moveset, as well as its stats and the role it best serves on a team, is the key to using the mon effectively. Certain Pokemon also have differing movesets, depending on if it's meant for offensive or defensive purposes.

Analyzing Infernape's movepool and stats in Pokemon GO

Infernape is a Fire and Fighting-type Pokemon. This is a great offensive and defensive typing, because it powers up two of the most common attacking types, as well as grants more resistances than weaknesses.

Infernape is weak to Flying, Ground, Water and Psychic-type attacks, while resisting Steel, Grass, Ice, Dark, Bug, and other Fire-type attacks.

Infernape's amazing attack stat, paired with its above average stamina stat, make it a great late game sweeping Pokemon. Its attack stat of 222 makes taking out weakened opponents very easy, and its health pool gives it some decent bulk for taking neutrally effective damage before going down.

For Infernape's best moveset in Pokemon GO, it has the same optimal moveset for both offensive and defensive purposes thanks to its access to the attack Blast Burn. Blast Burn is an attack granted to Fire-type starters after their Community Day event. After the event, players can still utilize an Elite Charged TM to give their Infernape Blast Burn.

Infernape's best fast attack in Pokemon GO is Fire Spin. While Rock Smash is not a bad attack, Fire Spin is faster and gives more energy per second. This indirectly increases Infernape's damage output by allowing it to use Blast Burn more often.

Infernape can prove to be a very valuable team member in Pokemon GO, if used in the right hands. With a combination of Fire Spin and Blast Burn, Infernape can scorch any opponent that dares to stand in it and its trainer's way.

