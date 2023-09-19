Best Fezandipiti moveset and Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

Part 1 of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC, titled The Teal Mask, came out on September 13, 2023. The expansion pack was shorter than many players expected, but the storyline packed a punch and offered plenty of content additions.

One of the most awaited aspects of this release was the arrival of the Loyal Three, of which Fezandipiti is a part.

The Poison and Fairy-type Legendary Pokemon is available as a guaranteed catch for all players once they complete the main story of the Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

With Regulation E of VGC coming into play from October 1, 2023, you will have enough time to build Fezandipiti for competitive play. Even if you plan to use it casually, you can implement these movesets as they are highly optimized. Here are the best build options for it.

Best Nature for Fezandipiti in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC

Fezandipiti best Nature (Image via TPC)

For Singles battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the best nature for Fezandipiti is Bold since it bolsters the creature's Defense while reducing its Attack stat. This helps the bird-shaped Retainer Pokemon take both physical and Special type damage really well. Since it is a Special Attacker, it has no use of its Attack stat anyway.

For Doubles battles, Speed is key to Fezandipiti's success. Therefore, the ideal nature for it in this format is Timid, which boosts Speed at the cost of Attack.

Best moveset for Fezandipiti in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC

Note: The moves marked with * are the priority picks, while the ones without it are alternate options.

Singles

Sludge Bomb*

Moonblast*

Nasty Plot*

Substitute*

Roost

U-Turn

Sludge Bomb and Moonblast are powerful Special damage moves that get the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus when used by Fezandipiti. Nasty Plot helps the creature boost its Special Attack stat by two stages with each use. Substitute lets the user create a decoy at the cost of one-fourth of its max HP. This is perfect for turns when you wish to use setup moves like Nasty Plot.

Roost helps Fezandipiti recover HP, while U-Turn gives the critter good Psychic-type coverage.

Doubles

Acid Spray*

Moonblast*

Icy Wind*

Protect*

Dazzling Gleam

Heat Wave

Acid Spray is generally used for its Special Defense-lowering capability. However, Fezandipiti's Technician ability and STAB take its base power from 40 to 90, thus dealing a decent chunk of damage as well. Moonblast is Fezandipiti's other powerful STAB attack option.

Icy Wind is a good coverage option against Ground-types. Thanks to Technician, even this move gets its base power increased from 60 to 90. Moreover, Icy Wind lowers the Speed of the entire opposing side by one stage, giving your team a significant advantage in the subsequent turns. Protect is a generic choice for all critters in Double battles.

Dazzling Gleam is an alternative for Moonblast if you want an attack that hits both enemies. Heat Wave is a strong Fire-type coverage move to threaten opposing Steel-types.

There are a bunch of other critters that came out with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask DLC that you can use in competitive battles from October 1, 2023.