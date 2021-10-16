Best Garchomp build in Pokemon Unite (October 2021)

Garchomp has been a favorite of many Pokemon Unite players since the game's launch in June 2021. As time goes on, the title has had more time to balance itself out and add/change various Pokemon and items.

In its current state, many players may want to run a more modern build for their favorite Land Shark Pokemon.

Garchomp's best build in Pokemon Unite

Garchomp's in-game details and stats in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Garchomp best serves the role of a center field player or "jungler", as they are more commonly called, in Pokemon Unite. Due to its frail beginnings as Gible, it has more security on its side of the center field and can easily take out the wild Pokemon in the area.

When Gible evolves into Gabite, it can start assisting its nearby teammates in winning fights in their respective lanes. This act is called "ganking" and is performed when players move from the jungle to the lane to assist in taking down opponents.

Gabite should take the move Dig when it evolves to allow it to quickly step into fights while being undetectable. Dig also deals damage in the area it comes out of and increases Gabite's defense.

Dragon Claw in Pokemon Unite gives Garchomp great attacking power and some utility as it provides the Pokemon with a displacement tool. Displacement is an excellent quality to have in a jungler as it can forcefully throw opponents off of injured allies to allow them to get away from a lost fight. Dragon Claw also boosts Garchomp's attack and attacking speed to help it secure the down on any opponents it would catch off-guard.

For items to use with Garchomp in Pokemon Unite, the Fluffy Tail is crucial for any jungler. It allows them to stun any wild Pokemon on the map.

This is a handy tool, allowing weaker junglers to take on stronger wild Pokemon in the early game, like Ludicolo, much faster than they could without it as it also lowers that Pokemon's defense.

Garchomp as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is also recommended that Garchomp runs with the Float Stone. It is a great item for junglers as it allows them to move faster when not in combat, thus cutting down travel time between camps of wild Pokemon and between lanes.

This slight boost in speed can make all the difference in a team fight that Garchomp has to run to.

Attack Weight and Muscle Band are two relatively simple items. They boost Garchomp's attack power under certain circumstances.

Muscle Band increases Garchomp's basic attack damage against opponents with more health while Attack Weight boosts Garchomp's attack every time it scores a goal.

Garchomp has a lot of good potential for playing the role of the jungler in Pokemon Unite. It is best ran with Dig and Dragon Claw in conjunction with Fluffy Tail, Float Stone, Muscle Band, and Attack Weight.

Players about to start a round with Garchomp should never forget to call out what lane they are taking before the match begins.

