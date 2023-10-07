Best Hisuian Decidueye PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Ideal Nature, items, and moves

Hisuian Decidueye, while not meta-defining in the slightest, is still a solid option in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP. It's a Physical attacker with low speed, so you have to be careful about how you use it. There are a limited number of viable Natures, items, and teammates that synergize with this Grass/Fighting-type. This guide will cover the best way to use it in PvP for fans who still want to see this owl succeed.

Note that this article was written after The Teal Mask DLC came out. Any new useful moves given to Hisuian Decidueye in later updates won't be reflected here. Nonetheless, there are still some decent options to work with, as discussed below.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

How to build Hisuian Decidueye for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

An example build for Single Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Showdown)

Hisuian Decidueye's low speed really hurts its chances of being a sweeper, so you might as well go with a more supportive build. Here is an example build to consider in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for Single Battles:

Ability: Scrappy

Scrappy Nature: Careful or Impish

Careful or Impish EVs: 252 HP / 4 Atk / 252 Sp. Def or 248 HP / 60 Def / 200 Speed

252 HP / 4 Atk / 252 Sp. Def or 248 HP / 60 Def / 200 Speed Moves: Roost + Defog + Triple Arrows + U-Turn

Roost + Defog + Triple Arrows + U-Turn Item: Heavy-Duty Boots

Heavy-Duty Boots Tera Type: Steel or Ghost

The best EVs and Nature depend on if you want to be more useful against Special or Physical threats. Having 200 Speed EVs allows you to tie with anything that is uninvested in Speed EVs and has Base 85 Speed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Heavy-Duty Boots prevent hazards from hurting you, which is nice since you can just Defog them away.

It requires plenty of good teammates to be useful, especially if you go for a more offensive build (Image via Pokemon4Ever)

Triple Arrows often gives a foe -1 Defense, which is nice. Not to mention, Gholdengo is unlikely to switch in since Scrappy Triple Arrows can hurt it. U-Turn is just handy to switch out and keep momentum. Roost simply heals you for 50% of your health.

If you want a gimmicky Physical attacker, then here's a potential set to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for Hisuian Decidueye:

Ability: Scrappy

Scrappy Nature: Jolly

Jolly EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def Moves: Knock Off + Leaf Blade + Close Combat + U-Turn

Knock Off + Leaf Blade + Close Combat + U-Turn Item: Life Orb

Life Orb Tera Type: Steel, Ghost, Grass, or Fighting

It's definitely less consistent to use than the previous set, but can be helpful if you happen to have Sticky Web or Paralysis support.

Double Battles build for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

An example of a Double Battle build (Image via Showdown)

Hisuian Decidueye is better suited for Single Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but here's a suggested build for Double Battles:

Ability: Scrappy

Scrappy Nature: Jolly or Brave

Jolly or Brave EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def or 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def

252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def or 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def Moves: Triple Arrows + Protect + Knock Off + Leaf Blade

Triple Arrows + Protect + Knock Off + Leaf Blade Item: Life Orb

Life Orb Tera Type: Steel or Ghost

In Double Battles, you can easily have an ally set up Tailwind to fix Hisuian Decidueye's unimpressive Base Speed. Alternatively, you can have a partner use Trick Room, hence the difference between Natures and EV recommendations. Protect is always useful in Double Battles, with the other moves being self-explanatory.

