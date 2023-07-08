Best Cresselia PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, Tera Type, moves, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Regulation D is now active in the PvP scene. This format allows several Pocket Monsters from previous generations to be used in competitive battles. These creatures can be transferred to the Generation IX games by using Pokemon HOME. Among the selections that players will be most excited about is Cresselia.

Native to Sinnoh, Cresselia is a pure Psychic-type creature that has been notorious in past generations for being a tanky Trick Room user. The Lunar Pokemon is all set to take Scarlet and Violet's PvP scene by storm. However, before you select one in battle, you should know the best build for it. This guide will provide you with all the relevant details.

What is the best PvP build for Cresselia in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Being a pure Psychic-type, Cresselia is resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type attacks. It is weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark-types. However, thanks to its ability Levitate, it is immune to Ground-type Attacks.

As for its stats, Cresselia is one of the bulkiest Pokemon across all generations. With 120 HP, 110 Defense, and 120 Special Defense, it can tank even the strongest super-effective attacks with the correct EV investments and nature. That said, Cresselia's offenses are nothing to write home about.

For these reasons, Cresselia performs much better in the doubles format than in singles. Its role on the team is that of a tanky Trick Room setter. For this build, you should follow these specifications:

Ability: Levitate

Levitate Nature: Sassy (+Special Defense, -Speed)

Sassy (+Special Defense, -Speed) EVs: 252 HP / 180 Defense / 76 Special Defense

252 HP / 180 Defense / 76 Special Defense Moves: Psychic/Moonblast + Helping Hand + Lunar Blessing + Trick Room

Psychic/Moonblast + Helping Hand + Lunar Blessing + Trick Room Tera-Type: Fairy

Fairy Item: Mental Herb / Safety Goggles

Cresselia can have only one ability, Levitate. This gives it immunity from Ground-type attacks, letting it play alongside powerful Ground-type attackers like Garchomp or Ursaluna.

When it comes to Cresselia's EVs and Nature, the goal is to make it as bulky as possible. With the above-mentioned EV distribution, Cresselia ends up with 227 HP, 153 Defense, and 165 Special Defense. These allow the Lunar Pokemon to take super effective hits from its top counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP.

Trick Room is Cresselia's highest priority move. It should always aim to set that up in the first turn. Following that, it can boost the power of its ally's attacks using Helping Hand. Lunar Blessing is one of the best healing moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which also dispels status effects. Lastly, as an offensive option, you can add Psychic or Moonblast based on whether you plan to Terastalize Cresselia.

Regarding Cresselia's Tera-type, Fairy is the best option as it turns two of the creature's weaknesses into resistances. Fairy-types are also immune to Dragon-type Attacks.

Lastly, Mental Herb will allow Cresselia to keep using status moves even if it is Taunted by an opponent like Tornadus. Alternatively, Safety Goggles can be a good option to protect the critter against moves like Sleep Powder, which Amoongus users love to throw out.

