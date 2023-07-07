Best Tornadus PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, Tera Type, moves, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet recently got its Pokemon HOME extension. This means creatures from older games are now available to use in Generation IX as well. Around the same time, Regulation D of competitive battles in the game also launched. This brings a golden opportunity for players to obtain older creatures and use them with new strategies to climb the competitive ladder. One of these creatures is Tornadus.

Hailing from Generation V, Tornadus is a pure Flying-type Pocket Monster. That is one of the rarest typings in the entire franchise. The addition of Tornadus to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's PvP scene can be potentially game-changing because of the value the Legendary Pokemon brings to the table.

You would want to know how to build Tornadus to make it shine in competitive battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This guide has you covered.

What is the best PvP build for Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

As mentioned before, Tornadus is a pure Flying-type. This gives it three weaknesses (Rock, Ice, Electric), three resistances (Fighting, Bug, Grass), and one immunity (Ground).

A second point to be noted is that Tornadus' Incarnate Forme is more suitable for the game's PvP scene owing to the stat distribution. This form trades off a higher speed and defenses for more offensive prowess, which can be highly effective in the fast-paced meta currently in play.

Tornadus' Incarnate Forme has a base stat total of 580. The creature's most impressive Stat is its Special Attack and Speed. Although it gets access to decent physical Attack numbers, this build will focus on making it a supportive special attacker.

These are the best moves, abilities, Held Item, nature, Tera-type, and EV distribution for Tornadus in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's PvP:

Ability: Prankster

Prankster Nature: Timid (+Speed, -Attack)

Timid (+Speed, -Attack) EVs: 252 Special Attack / 4 Special Defense / 252 Speed

252 Special Attack / 4 Special Defense / 252 Speed Moves: Bleakwind Storm / Tailwind / Rain Dance / Protect

Bleakwind Storm / Tailwind / Rain Dance / Protect Tera-Type: Steel

Steel Item: Focus Sash

Tornadus' PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet explained

Tornadus in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

First things first, this build focuses on Tornadus being rapid. Therefore 252 EVs have to be invested in the Speed slot along with a Timid nature. Of the remaining EVs, 252 go to Special Attack to make the most out of Bleakwind Storm, and the last four go to Special Defense.

Tornadus' primary job on the team is to set up Tailwind to help its team move first for the next four turns. This is where its Prankster ability comes in handy. Although the creature has a reliable speed stat, with creatures like Flutter Mane and Dragapult in the format, one can never be too sure of being the fastest.

With Prankster, however, a non-damaging move like Tailwind will gain added priority and be set up first. If, by chance, the opponent overcomes that and hits Tornadus with a move capable of knocking it out in one attack, its Focus Sash will provide enough protection. This way, you can guarantee that Tailwind will be set up at least once in the game.

As for the rest of Tornadus' moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP, Protect is a key choice to help the critter stay longer. Bleakwind Storm is a powerful spread move that makes excellent use of Tornadus' high Special Attack. The only problem is that it has low accuracy. Thanks to Rain Dance, Bleakwind Storm can bypass accuracy checks completely.

Steel is a solid defensive Tera-option for Tornadus because of the huge list of resistances it adds to the Pokemon. However, you will likely want to use Scarlet and Violet's battle gimmick on another creature because Tornadus can hold its own without it.

