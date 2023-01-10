How to cook Shiny Flying Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Most Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are intrigued by the idea of encountering and catching a Shiny Pocket Monster. They serve as collectibles for pro players, as some trophies to fortify the trainer's grind in the fan community. Considering this aspect, one can promptly evaluate the importance of Shiny charms in Pokemon games.

Game developers at Game Freak have developed a new mechanic that functions like a Shiny Charm. The game has a system of making sandwiches with different buffs, and one of them is boosting the probability of encountering specific Pokemon types. The Shiny Flying Sandwich is a highly sought-after item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and one has to compete in several 5- and 6-star Tera raids to gather its components.

Here's everything you should know about making this sandwich.

Recipe for Shiny Fighting Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are often seen searching for the shiny variants of their favorite in-game Pocket Monsters. Locating and encountering a Shiny Pokemon takes extreme luck and perseverance, and finding the Shiny variants of some monsters might take forever. Among the several types of Pocket Monsters abundant on the map of Paldea, each of them requires a specific recipe for shiny boosting sandwiches.

The main ingredient to make a Shiny Flying Sandwich is Prosciutto and two Salty Herba Mysticas. While trainers can purchase Prosciutto at Deli Cioso for 200 Pokedollars, the Scarlet and Violet Salty Herba Mysticas can only be harvested by partaking in 5- and 6-star Tera Raids. There is no guarantee of Salty Herba Mystica dropping in each trial, and one should have the perseverance to collect a considerable amount of it.

Steps to craft Shiny Fighting Sandwich

Partake in several 5- and 6-star Tera battles and farm 2x Salty Herba Mystica.

The next step is to purchase some in-game Prosciutto.

Players require to check if they have the right sandwich pick.

The next step is to open the Sandwich menu during the Scarlet and Violet picnic.

You will need to press X and start Creative Mode after that.

Start with Prosciutto on the bread and Herba Mystica as the seasoning for the sandwich.

Afterward, you can place the bread and stick the sandwich pick.

The Shiny Flying Sandwich is successfully crafted.

The better the ingredients are stacked, the better buff trainers will receive, so players should take proper care and time constructing the sandwich. Scarlet and Violet fans should also turn off the auto-save option before starting the sandwich crafting process. The autosave option can easily waste ingredients by misplacing them in a sandwich or burning through a few of them in the process.

While one can buy Prosciutto with coins, it is tedious to farm Herba Mystica. Misplacing or burning through them would pose an immense loss to the players. One has to go through several 5- and 6-Star raids to finally get their hands on some of them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can also go to specific areas where Flying types are in abundance, greatly boosting their chances of encountering one after consuming the Shiny Flying Sandwich. Some examples of these areas are Casseroya Lake, North Province (Area One), North Province (Area Two), and Alfornada.

