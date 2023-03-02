What is the best moveset for Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

As February comes to a close, Pokemon GO players can now battle a new set of Raid Bosses with Tornadus leading the pack. This legendary Pokemon from the Unova region is currently available in its Incarnate form for players to catch, having first debuted in Pokemon Black and White for the Nintendo DS. It is important to note that the Therian Forme of Tornadus, along with its counterparts, could only be obtained through the Dream Radar application for the games' sequels.

Many players may want to try and use their new Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League. However, as experienced players will know, it takes more than just having a Legendary Pokemon to secure free wins. Here's how you can use Tornadus in Niantic's mobile game.

Using Tornadus in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Tornadus as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's important to have a solid understanding of Tornadus's elemental typing, as it can help newer players determine which scenarios it can safely participate in. Tornadus is the only pure Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, which means it is only weak to Electric, Ice, and Rock-type attacks.

Tornadus has a relatively balanced stat spread in Pokemon GO, with a strong preference towards offense. This is thanks to its strongest stat being its Attack at 266. Aside from this, its other stats are much lower yet balanced. Tornadus' Stamina is 188, while its Defense clocks in at 164. This leaves Tornadus as a good all-around pick that can dish out amazing damage, but it can struggle in prolonged encounters.

For Tornadus' best Fast Attack, you should opt to take Air Slash. Since Tornadus' highest stat is its Attack, the majority of the damage it deals in a fight will be through Fast Attacks. As such, having the strongest one available is very important. Air Slash is not only Tornadus' strongest Fast Attack but also generates the most energy and benefits from the same-type attack bonus.

As for Tornadus' optimal Charged Attack, Grass Knot is the best due to its low energy cost and high damage output. It is a bit unusual to see an attack that does not benefit from the same-type attack bonus being listed as a creature's best Charged Attack. Nevertheless, this is the case for Tornadus.

If you want to max out your Tornadus in Pokemon GO, the second Charged Attack that you should take in the unlockable slot is Hurricane. This move is the typical high-burst, high-energy cost attack that most Pokemon have. This also gives Tornadus a high burst of Flying-type damage to pair with its Fast Attack.

Overall, Tornadus Incarnate is a rather unique Pokemon. Having high burst damage and great coverage, it is easily one of the best Flying-types in the game. However, Pokemon GO's metagame in higher tiers does not favor such an element, so this leaves Tornadus as a rather niche pick despite its amazing stat spread.

