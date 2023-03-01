Pokemon GO Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) raid guide (March 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Tornadus is one of the Legendary Forces of Nature in Pokemon GO and is quite powerful in battle overall. The Pocket Monster possesses two different iterations: its humanoid Incarnate Forme and its bestial Therian Forme.
Along with its fellow Forces of Nature, Tornadus is a regular fixture in Pokemon GO raids as a 5-star raid boss. It pops up quite often alongside the likes of Landorus and Thundurus in the raid rotation, giving trainers plenty of opportunities to battle and capture it.
Though Tornadus' Therian Forme tends to be more desirable, its Incarnate Forme is still certainly worth looking into, thanks to its great stats and learnable moves.
If Pokemon GO players are hoping to defeat and capture Tornadus in its Incarnate Forme, they'll need the right team of counters on their side.
How to counter Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO
As a mono Flying-type creature in Pokemon GO, Tornadus is susceptible to Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves. If these moves are wielded by a Pokemon that matches their elemental type, the damage output will increase thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) present in the game.
Considering the sizable amount of increased health Tornadus receives as a raid boss, trainers will want to use every advantage available to them to overcome the Force of Nature.
It should also be noted that if trainers have some extra Mega Energy available, beating Tornadus may be a good way to use it. Mega Evolution tends to be reserved by most trainers for the toughest fights, like 6-star and Elite Raids. However, if a player is determined to defeat and capture Tornadus in Pokemon GO, all their options should be open.
Top Pokemon counters to beat Tornadus
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Glalie
- Mega Abomasnow
- Xurkitree
- Zekrom
- Thundurus (Incarnate or Therian)
- Rampardos
- Rhyperior
- Electivire
- Tyrantrum
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Terrakion
- Raikou
- Zapdos
- Magnezone
- Tyranitar
- Mamoswine
- Gigalith
Top move counters to beat Tornadus
- Thunder Fang
- Rock Throw
- Volt Switch
- Frost Breath
- Powder Snow
- Thunder Shock
- Charge Beam
- Smack Down
- Ice Fang
- Spark
- Wild Charge
- Rock Slide
- Zap Cannon
- Avalanche
- Weather Ball (Ice)
- Discharge
- Fusion Bolt
- Thunderbolt
- Rock Wrecker
- Meteor Beam
- Stone Edge
- Blizzard
In addition to having the right counters, Pokemon GO trainers will likely want to stock up on healing items, especially if they don't have the strongest Pokemon to take on the raid.
As a 5-star raid boss, Tornadus can deal heavy amounts of damage and knock out more than a few challengers. Having plenty of Potions and Revives ensures that a trainer can pick up their fallen Pocket Monsters and get them back into fighting shape.
Most Pokemon GO players will also want to bring along their fellow trainers to improve their chances of success. There are certainly some trainers that can defeat a Tornadus raid boss solo, but they aren't the majority. More players taking on the raid boss at once tends to correlate with faster completion times and more rewards as a result.
Additionally, trainers will want to collect as many berries and Premier Balls as they can after the raid to catch a Legendary Pokemon like Tornadus.