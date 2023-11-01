Best Hisuian Typhlosion PvP moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Hisuian Typhlosion is an interesting option to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's PvP scene. It's not particularly strong, but some players can find its unique set of traits quite valuable. For example, this starter is a fairly fast user of Eruption and has a neat Fire/Ghost-typing. It also has a few other tricks worth noting in this article.

This guide focuses on the best possible moves for Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's PvP. Anything can work in PvE, so it's not worth bringing up what to use for the main storyline. Similarly, Tera Raids have an entirely different meta, which would necessitate alternative EVs than what is listed below, as Speed is less important there.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

How to build Hisuian Typhlosion for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A simple but effective build for Single Battles (Image via Showdown)

Here is a suggested moveset to use for Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Blaze or Frisk

Blaze or Frisk Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def Moves: Eruption + Shadow Ball + Fire Blast + Focus Blast or Tera Blast

Eruption + Shadow Ball + Fire Blast + Focus Blast or Tera Blast Item: Choice Scarf

Choice Scarf Tera Type: Fire, Grass, Ground, Electric, or Water

You will want to go with Timid since a Base Speed stat of 95 isn't impressive. Trying to maximize it is ideal for any offensive set.

Choice Specs has the potential to hit quite hard, but Hisuian Typhlosion is a tad too slow to fully utilize it. If you opt for it, make sure to have some form of speed control like paralysis support, Sticky Webs, or Tailwind.

It doesn't matter which ability you go for. Blaze has the potential to make Fire Blast hit a lot harder if the user is at low HP, while Frisk is good for scouting an opponent's item. Don't use Tera Blast if you have a Fire Tera Type since that would be redundant coverage.

Alternate moves to consider

It has a few other moves worth noting (Image via KB Pokemon)

Some other moves may come in handy, depending on your preferences:

Calm Mind: If you're battling in a low-tier metagame, having a setup move could be fine

If you're battling in a low-tier metagame, having a setup move could be fine Flamethrower: More reliable STAB than Fire Blast

More reliable STAB than Fire Blast Heat Wave: Strong Fire STAB for Double Battles

Strong Fire STAB for Double Battles Infernal Parade: Potentially strong Ghost STAB that can burn a foe, with double power against an enemy with a status condition

Potentially strong Ghost STAB that can burn a foe, with double power against an enemy with a status condition Protect: Always splashable on Double Battle builds to potentially save your Pokemon

Always splashable on Double Battle builds to potentially save your Pokemon Overheat: Powerful Fire STAB at the cost of going -2 Sp. Atk

Powerful Fire STAB at the cost of going -2 Sp. Atk Solar Beam: Solid Grass coverage on Sunny Day teams

It's not worth running physical attacks on Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet due to it having an unimpressive Base 84 Attack. One has to keep in mind that this Hisuian starter is already a niche option with a Special Attack-oriented build.

Note that this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide was written after The Teal Mask was released but before The Indigo Disk DLC came out. There is always a chance that the latter update could introduce new viable moves to Hisuian Typhlosion's moveset.

Poll : Do you prefer using your favorites in Pokemon games (even if they're mediocre or bad) rather than the best available options? Yes No 0 votes