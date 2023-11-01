Best tips and tricks to prepare for Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Hisuian Typhlosion has been confirmed as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next 7-star Tera Raid. Its Tera Type has been confirmed to be Fire, which means players could prepare for this upcoming bout in a number of ways. This article focuses on some potential counters that trainers may wish to build so they can farm the new Tera Raid event from the get-go.
Note that none of Hisuian Typhlosion's attacks have been confirmed yet. That said, past Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have always used moves within a Pokemon's learnable moveset. Thus, some likely attacks could be inferred here.
Tips for beating the upcoming Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
As a reminder, here is what Fire-type creatures are weak to in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Ground
- Rock
- Water
Similarly, here are the notable moves that Hisuian Typhlosion learns in the Gen IX games that it may use in the upcoming 7-star Tera Raid:
- Calm Mind
- Earthquake
- Eruption
- Extrasensory
- Focus Blast
- Hex
- Infernal Parade
- Night Shade
- Play Rough
- Reversal
- Shadow Ball
- Solar Beam
- Sunny Day
- Wild Charge
Solar Beam is the Grass-type move it learns, but that's too easily exploitable to use in a Tera Raid. Thus, Ground, Rock, and Water-type picks should be pretty safe options since they have super-effective moves against this foe, even in situations where Hisuian Typhlosion sets up Sunny Day automatically.
This foe can be annoying if it automatically sets up Calm Minds, so physical attackers may be preferable here.
Potential counters
Based on current intel provided about Hisuian Typhlosion's moveset and Fire Tera-Type, the best preliminary counters would be:
- Guts Ursaluna: Earthquake + Belly Drum + Facade
- Huge Power Azumarill: Misty Terrain + Rain Dance + Liquidation + Belly Drum
- Hydration Vaporeon: Rain Dance + Weather Ball + Calm Mind + Fake Tears
- Manaphy: Fake Tears + Surf + Tail Glow + Take Heart
- Water Arceus: Acid Spray + Judgment Day + Light Screen + Recover
- Kyogre: Surf + Water Spout + Calm Mind + Rain Dance
- Purifying Salt Garganacl: Stone Edge + Curse + Rock Slide + Sandstorm
- Flash Fire Hisuian Arcanine: Rock Slide + Howl + Sandstorm + Snarl
All these sets would use a Shell Bell as the preferred item since it's incredibly useful for long Tera Raid battles.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players looking for an OHKO strategy may wish to get Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) with:
- Wave Crash as one of the four moves
- Anger Point as the Ability
- A friend with some guaranteed way to do a critical hit to Tauros without KOing it
- A Choice Band for extra Attack power
- Adamant Nature and full Attack EVs
Paldean Tauros' allies would then have to lower Hisuian Typhlosion's Defence somehow before the creature attacks with Wave Crash.
Countdown to the new 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This countdown counts down to 12 am (UTC) on November 3, 2023. That's when Hisuian-Typhlosion is stated to have its own 7-star Tera Raid. Here are the times this event will be available:
- 1st run: 12 am (UTC) on November 3, 2023 - 11:59 pm (UTC) on November 5, 2023
- 2nd run: 12 am (UTC) on November 10, 2023 - 11:59 pm (UTC) on November 12, 2023
The above countdown is merely for the first run's debut, which is when most Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be trying to beat this 7-star Tera Raid.
