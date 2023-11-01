Best tips and tricks to prepare for Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Hisuian Typhlosion has been confirmed as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next 7-star Tera Raid. Its Tera Type has been confirmed to be Fire, which means players could prepare for this upcoming bout in a number of ways. This article focuses on some potential counters that trainers may wish to build so they can farm the new Tera Raid event from the get-go.

Note that none of Hisuian Typhlosion's attacks have been confirmed yet. That said, past Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have always used moves within a Pokemon's learnable moveset. Thus, some likely attacks could be inferred here.

Tips for beating the upcoming Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As a reminder, here is what Fire-type creatures are weak to in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ground

Rock

Water

Similarly, here are the notable moves that Hisuian Typhlosion learns in the Gen IX games that it may use in the upcoming 7-star Tera Raid:

Calm Mind

Earthquake

Eruption

Extrasensory

Focus Blast

Hex

Infernal Parade

Night Shade

Play Rough

Reversal

Shadow Ball

Solar Beam

Sunny Day

Wild Charge

Solar Beam is the Grass-type move it learns, but that's too easily exploitable to use in a Tera Raid. Thus, Ground, Rock, and Water-type picks should be pretty safe options since they have super-effective moves against this foe, even in situations where Hisuian Typhlosion sets up Sunny Day automatically.

This foe can be annoying if it automatically sets up Calm Minds, so physical attackers may be preferable here.

Potential counters

Vaporeon has the potential to be a good counter, assuming the foe doesn't have Thunder Punch or Wild Charge (Image via Game Freak)

Based on current intel provided about Hisuian Typhlosion's moveset and Fire Tera-Type, the best preliminary counters would be:

Guts Ursaluna: Earthquake + Belly Drum + Facade

Earthquake + Belly Drum + Facade Huge Power Azumarill: Misty Terrain + Rain Dance + Liquidation + Belly Drum

Misty Terrain + Rain Dance + Liquidation + Belly Drum Hydration Vaporeon: Rain Dance + Weather Ball + Calm Mind + Fake Tears

Rain Dance + Weather Ball + Calm Mind + Fake Tears Manaphy: Fake Tears + Surf + Tail Glow + Take Heart

Fake Tears + Surf + Tail Glow + Take Heart Water Arceus: Acid Spray + Judgment Day + Light Screen + Recover

Acid Spray + Judgment Day + Light Screen + Recover Kyogre: Surf + Water Spout + Calm Mind + Rain Dance

Surf + Water Spout + Calm Mind + Rain Dance Purifying Salt Garganacl: Stone Edge + Curse + Rock Slide + Sandstorm

Stone Edge + Curse + Rock Slide + Sandstorm Flash Fire Hisuian Arcanine: Rock Slide + Howl + Sandstorm + Snarl

All these sets would use a Shell Bell as the preferred item since it's incredibly useful for long Tera Raid battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players looking for an OHKO strategy may wish to get Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) with:

Wave Crash as one of the four moves

Anger Point as the Ability

A friend with some guaranteed way to do a critical hit to Tauros without KOing it

A Choice Band for extra Attack power

Adamant Nature and full Attack EVs

Paldean Tauros' allies would then have to lower Hisuian Typhlosion's Defence somehow before the creature attacks with Wave Crash.

Countdown to the new 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This countdown counts down to 12 am (UTC) on November 3, 2023. That's when Hisuian-Typhlosion is stated to have its own 7-star Tera Raid. Here are the times this event will be available:

1st run: 12 am (UTC) on November 3, 2023 - 11:59 pm (UTC) on November 5, 2023

12 am (UTC) on November 3, 2023 - 11:59 pm (UTC) on November 5, 2023 2nd run: 12 am (UTC) on November 10, 2023 - 11:59 pm (UTC) on November 12, 2023

The above countdown is merely for the first run's debut, which is when most Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be trying to beat this 7-star Tera Raid.

