How to get Kanto Tauros in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet without trading

There is actually a way to get Kanto Tauros in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet without relying on trading. To do so, you must have access to the Teal Mask DLC. You will automatically have it if you have purchased the appropriate Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC bundle from the Nintendo eShop. Assuming you have all that, you will also need to get a Ditto.

Remember, Paldea and Kanto Tauros are male-only. It would also be advisable to eat a sandwich that gives you Egg Power in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, ideally one Level 2 or higher. This is because it can take forever for an egg to generate via picnics. Furthermore, you must hatch it in Kitakami.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to get Kanto Tauros without trading

You need to start a picnic to get eggs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's what you need to do to get a Kanto Tauros in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet without trading:

A Paldea Tauros

Ditto

Access to Kitakami from The Teal Mask DLC

Here are a few optional things you should consider getting to make the breeding process go smoothly:

Ideal party setup: Make sure only Paldea Tauros and Ditto are in your party during the picnic, at least as far as Pokemon eligible for breeding go.

Make sure only Paldea Tauros and Ditto are in your party during the picnic, at least as far as Pokemon eligible for breeding go. Egg Power: Eat a sandwich that includes Egg Power to save time generating the egg. For example, Great Marmalade Sandwich requires 1x Butter + 1x Cheese + 1x Marmalade.

Eat a sandwich that includes Egg Power to save time generating the egg. For example, Great Marmalade Sandwich requires 1x Butter + 1x Cheese + 1x Marmalade. Certain Abilities in your party after you get the egg: Anything with Flame Blody, Magma Armor, or Steam Engine can make hatching an egg much quicker.

The whole process is quite simple. Up next are some tips for how to start the breeding portion.

Getting an egg in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can get eggs from the basket of a picnic (Image via Game Freak)

To get eggs in these two games, set up a picnic with whatever you plan on breeding. Afterward, wait a while. How long you must wait for eggs to be generated in your picnic basket will vary, depending on a few factors. The aforementioned Egg Power is quite useful to save time on this front.

Once you've bred Paldea Tauros with Ditto, head to Kitakami in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with your newly acquired egg.

Hatch the egg in Kitakami

This is what you should see when hatching the previously mentioned egg in Kitakami (Image via Game Freak)

From here, just roam around Kitakami. It would be quick if you hop on Miraidon or Koraidon (depending on your game) and have them sprint around. You can circle around the community building, as there are no wild Pokemon to disrupt you, but feel free to pick any location.

After some time passes, a Kanto Tauros will emerge from the egg you've obtained. No gimmick was necessary except to do so in Kitakami. If you did it in Paldea, you would receive the Paldean variant. You do not need to make the parent Pokemon hold any special items to get this trick to work.

No trading was required since everything was obtainable in the base game and its Teal Mask DLC.

Poll : Do you remember how great Tauros used to be back in Generation 1? Yes No 0 votes