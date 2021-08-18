Pokemon GO: Best Moveset for Arcanine

Arcanine, the Legendary Pokemon, has been a favorite among many trainers since the very beginning, as it is one of the original 151 Pokemon in Pokemon Red and Blue.

Since Arcanine has been a part of the Pokemon GO pokedex since its launch, many players have had the opportunity to add one to their collection.

Many players, however, may not know the best way to utilize the beast in battle.

Arcanine's Best Moveset

Arcanine has a lot of different options for moves when it comes to the best ones to use.

In terms of raw power, Arcanine can run Fire Fang and Fire Blast. This provides the highest damage per second but leaves a lot to be desired in coverage.

An all-out offensive Arcanine can easily be walled by the opponent switching to a Water or Ground type.

One downside to Arcanine is that it lacks coverage options. While it has decent moves that can win a few battles, it doesn't have many moves to deal with its weaknesses.

For coverage, it can run Thunder Fang as a fast move and Bulldoze as a charge move. It is usually recommended to run only one of these while having either Fire Blast as a charge or Fire Fang as a fast attack depending on what trainers choose to use as a coverage option.

But due to the abundance of Water type Pokemon, the best coverage set to run on Arcanine would be Thunder Fang and Fire Blast.

Additional Information: Arcanine

For players looking to take their favorite fire dog with them to the highest tiers of the Player vs. Player league, here are some helpful tips to keep in mind:

Arcanine has a maximum CP of 3,029.

Arcanine evolves from Growlithe with the use of 50 Growlithe candies.

Arcanine takes super effective damage from Ground, Water, and Rock type attacks.

Arcanine is boosted in battle by sunny weather.

Arcanine has an attack stat of 227, a defense stat of 166, and a stamina stat of 207.

Arcanine, being a Fire type, takes less damage from Ice, Fire, Grass, Steel, Bug, and Fairy type attacks.

Arcanine can be a very good choice for trainers considering the addition of a fire type to their team. Whether or not trainers choose to use it, it is always worth adding to your collection to fill out that empty page in the Pokedex.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi