Best moveset for Azumarill in Pokemon Unite

Azumarill has just been released in Pokemon Unite, and gamers are already testing different builds on it.

In terms of All-Rounder Pokemon, it is definitely on the tankier side, compared to others like Dragonite and Lucario, who are more offensive-oriented. Any Azumarill build should try to maximize its ability to stay alive in a fight.

This new character can definitely run some more offensive items as well, though.

Which build should this new Pokemon be using?

So far, it seems like the big tool most Azumarill mains are running is Whirlpool. Like Sylveon's Mystical Fire, Whirlpool summons four projectiles that deal damage. Instead of being fired at the target, though, Whirlpool stays around Azumarill for the move's duration.

When Whirlpool hits an opponent, not only does it deal damage, but it heals up Azumarill at the same time. This allows the latter to jump in the middle of team fights and soak up damage while its teammates use their offensive abilities.

As far as what to pair Whirlpool with, Play Rough is the popular choice right now. This buff allows Azumarill to deal substantial damage to a single opponent. It can also leave them stunned, further locking them down for other teammates to follow up on.

In terms of items, Azumarill is looking really strong with Focus Band. It is already incredibly bulky, so Focus Band gives it that extra longevity. Players will live longer than they should in fights with Focus Band.

Azumarill's Whirlpool might be its most popular move at the moment (Image via TiMi Studios)

Muscle Band is also necessary for Azumarill's damage output. While it might end up being played more defensively, for now, it's best to invest in its damage output. Azumarill is undoubtedly capable of picking up kills, just not as much as Duraludon or Cinderace are.

Finally, Buddy Barrier is just as necessary on Azumarill as it is on about every other character in the game. Azumarill usually wants to initiate team fights, so popping its Unite Move early can give lots of value to the team by shielding them up.

The best Battle Item for Azumarill at the moment might be Slow Smoke. Even though it got buffed, it can still be used to slow opposing Pokemon down in team fights. Slow Smoke combined with Whirlpool could make team fighting a nightmare for the opposing sides.

